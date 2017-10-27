FanPost Friday: What’s your plan for the Tigers this offseason?

FanPost Friday is back with a new prompt for this week: What is your offseason plan for the Detroit Tigers?

It’s that time of year again — the offseason! Though the World Series is still going on, the Tigers are a month into their offseason. Detroit has already made one big move with the hiring of new manager Ron Gardenhire. What’s next for general manager Al Avila?

We want to know what you would do if you were in Avila’s shoes! Would you try to trade the remaining big stars like Ian Kinsler or Miguel Cabrera? How about re-signing former fan favorites such as Doug Fister or Alex Avila? Whatever it is you have in mind, tell us!

The comments on this post are closed so you have to start your own. You can click here to start a new FanPost. We’ll promote the best ones throughout the week.

