The Bless You Boys free agent prediction thread

Nearly 150 MLB players became free agents this week, including Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Our friends at MLB Trade Rumors have already released the longest article ever a list of their top 50 free agents, complete with predictions on where those players will end up. While Sanchez is not listed among that group, familiar faces like J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila are included. Former Tigers Cameron Maybin, Curtis Granderson, and Fernando Rodney are also mentioned, along with all the other big names on the open market this winter.

If the MLBTR crew has their way, we’re going to have mixed feelings about Martinez. They predict he will sign a six-year, $150 million contract (yay!) with the Boston Red Sox (boo). As the best bat on the market by a country mile and no draft pick compensation attached to his name, Martinez should have several suitors for his services.

Continuing MLBTR’s knife-twisting theme is Alex Avila, who is predicted to sign with the New York Yankees (eww) for two years and $16 million. The fit seems a bit odd — Avila would hardly play behind Gary Sanchez and his swing isn’t particularly pull-happy — but he could be a decent option for any number of teams. Those hoping he comes back to Detroit on a one-year deal will probably be disappointed, as this is his best chance to cash in. Personally, I could see him returning to the Chicago Cubs to pair with starter Willson Contreras.

The Tigers have promised to stay out of most free agent bidding this winter, but MLB Trade Rumors still thinks they will get involved. They predict that the Tigers will grab right-handed starter Chris Tillman on a one-year, $10 million contract. While Tillman was awful in 2016, I would be very happy to see this come to fruition. Tillman has a career 4.43 ERA in over 1100 innings with the Baltimore Orioles, who have one of the most hitter-friendly home ballparks in baseball. He also has been one of the more durable arms in baseball over the past five years; since 2013, Tillman ranks 29th among all MLB pitchers with 851 2⁄ 3 innings thrown.

Best of all? He has a career 2.48 ERA with just two home runs allowed in six starts at Comerica Park. The Tigers could do a lot worse for a one-year redemption contract.

Anyway, enough about MLBTR’s predictions. It’s time for yours! Our friends at Royals Review challenged their readers to predict where the top 20 free agents would end up, along with a few honorable mentions. Can you do better?

Yu Darvish J.D. Martinez Eric Hosmer Jake Arrieta Masahiro Tanaka Mike Moustakas Lorenzo Cain Wade Davis Lance Lynn Greg Holland Alex Cobb Carlos Santana Zack Cozart Jay Bruce Logan Morrison Addison Reed Todd Frazier Mike Minor Brandon Morrow Jonathan Lucroy

BONUS PICKS

Cameron Maybin

Curtis Granderson

Alex Avila

Anibal Sanchez

Shohei Otani