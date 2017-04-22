Tigers place JaCoby Jones on 10-day disabled list with lip laceration

The Detroit Tigers announced that they will place outfielder JaCoby Jones on the disabled list with a left lip laceration prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Jones left Saturday’s contest after getting hit by a pitch in the face, splitting his lip. Jones eventually received nine stitches for the wound at a nearby hospital.

To replace Jones, the Tigers have purchased the contract of outfielder Jim Adduci from the Toledo Mud Hens. Adduci, 31, has played 61 major league games in his career, all with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and 2014. He has hit just .189/.259/.242 with one home run in 148 plate appearances. The Tigers signed Adduci to a minor league contract this offseason, and he has hit .341/.370/.488 in 11 games with the Mud Hens this year.

Jones’ injury comes at a poor time for the Tigers. They put Miguel Cabrera on the disabled list with a groin strain earlier on Saturday, and outfielder J.D. Martinez has yet to start a minor league rehab assignment for his foot injury suffered during spring training. The Tigers’ outfield now consists of Adduci, Justin Upton, Mikie Mahtook, Tyler Collins, and utility player Andrew Romine, who is rapidly cooling off after his surprising hot start.

Luckily, Jones did not suffer any structural damage to his face on the play. The nine stitches in his lip should heal within the 10-day period, and he will likely be recalled as soon as he is eligible. The break may also be helpful, as he has struggled at the plate of late. He is hitting .154/.233/.308 with three extra base hits in 39 plate appearances this season.