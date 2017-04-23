 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alex Avila hits 3rd homer of season, gives Tigers 2-1 lead

Avila has been a great pickup for the Tigers so far.

By Rob Rogacki

The middle of the Detroit Tigers lineup hasn’t quite woken up yet, but that hasn’t mattered with Alex Avila in the lineup.

Avila’s homer gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the second inning. It was the seventh home run this season by a Tigers catcher, the most by an American League team since the 2004 New York Yankees.

Normally, this is the part where we would wish for Victor Martinez to get his act together, but he is 2-for-2 with an RBI today...

