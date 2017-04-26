DETROIT — Neither Daniel Norris nor the offense had it against James Paxton and the Mariners Wednesday night, and the result was far from ideal. The Tigers lost 0-8 to the Mariners on account of a poor start and missing offense, sprinkled in with another failed bullpen effort.

For as powerful as the offense was on Tuesday night, the Tigers couldn’t buy opportune hits against Paxton on Wednesday. The lefty had racked up nine strikeouts through seven innings and scattering four hits in that time — one being a double by John Hicks.

But even with Hicks’ double in the second, which also put victor Martinez at third base with one out, Detroit couldn’t capitalize. James McCann struck out and Dixon Machado grounded out quietly to end the only looming threat that Paxton would allow. Not even an Ian Kinsler flyout to end the fifth (which nearly missed being a homer by 3 feet) could do it.

The worst, though, landed on the shoulders of Norris, who was erratic all night. He got into a bases-loaded jam in the first before getting out of it, allowed a two-run homer and an RBI single in the second, and loaded the bases in the fifth before being pulled from the game. He would be charged with a fourth run when Shane Greene walked home Robinson Cano on an at-bat to Ben Gamel.

Sanchez managed to keep the bleeding relatively limited in his four innings of work, staying on to finish the ninth. He did add three runs to his record, but also had a 1-2-3 inning at the top of the eighth to keep the numbers a lot lower than they could have been. A fourth run scored when Sanchez got an error in the ninth, missing a ball at first base that allowed a run to come home.

ROARS:

Victor Martinez: Had a hit and outran a strikeout-wild pitch to reach first base in his second at-bat of the night.

HISSES:

Daniel Norris: Struggled with his command with the exception of the fourth inning, and was behind in the count a lot. He didn’t make it out of the fifth inning.

Tigers offense: No surprise, but the Tigers couldn’t string together any key hits for runs.

The bullpen: Green and Sanchez managed to double the Mariners’ score (though Greene’s walked in run was credited to Norris). At least the bullpen wasn’t burned out, using only two relief pitchers to finish the game.

STREAKS AND INFO:

Everything was depressing and nothing was good, so here are some fun facts we learned in the “Getting to know your Tigers” broadcast:

James McCann once taped his brother to a desk chair to force him to study.

Michael Fulmer was a mathlete.

was a mathlete. Andrew Romine used to walk up to “The Circle of Life” from The Lion King in the minors.

#GetToKnowYourTigers - Andrew Romine: Walk Up Song Fit For A King #Tigers pic.twitter.com/9DGQF5nlU6 — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 27, 2017

Mikie Mahtook likes crawfish and his sisters are twins.

likes crawfish and his sisters are twins. Craig Monroe’s mother’s name was Marilyn Monroe.

Ultimately it was a disappointing loss, but a perfect storm of everything that has hindered the Tigers so far this season. Imperfect pitching and invisible offense are unfortunately no way to win a game. Tomorrow will see Justin Verlander seek to win the series against Hisashi Iwakuma, who has been struggling for the Mariners this season.