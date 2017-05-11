Tigers prospect Alfred Gutierrez dominates in Whitecaps win

Gwinnett Braves 5, Toledo Mud Hens 3 (box)

Buck Farmer could not retire any of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning, spoiling an otherwise dominant start against Gwinnett. Farmer struck out seven and held the Braves to six hits through his first six innings, but was ultimately tagged with five earned runs. The Mud Hens offense did him no favors, stranding nine runners on base. Steven Moya crushed a pair of homers, his third and fourth of the season. JaCoby Jones added a single, while J.D. Martinez walked once.

Moya: 2-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SO

Jones: 1-4, 2 SO

Presley: 2-5, R, SO, SB

Farmer (L): 6.0 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, BB, 7 SO

Coming up next: William Cuevas (1-2, 5.57 ERA) will start for the Mud Hens as they try to earn a series split with Sean Newcomb (1-2, 2.97 ERA) and the Braves on Thursday.

Erie SeaWolves 5, Harrisburg Senators 3 (box)

The SeaWolves scored a run in the fifth and three runs in the eighth inning to storm back from a 3-1 deficit and steal a series win over Harrisburg. Catcher Miguel Gonzalez led the charge with a two-run homer in the decisive eighth, and Christin Stewart added a double and an RBI. Mike Gerber also got in on the act with a pair of hits. Starter Matt Crouse struck out seven in six innings of work, but the awesomely named relief tandem of Waldis Joaquin and Sean Donatello shut the door for Erie.

McVaney: 3-5, RBI, SO

Gerber: 2-5, 2B, R, 2 SO

Stewart: 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SO

Crouse: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 SO

Coming up next: The SeaWolves will open up a four-game weekend series against the Hartford Yard Goats at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday. A.J. Ladwig will make his Double-A debut for Erie.

St. Lucie Mets 7, Lakeland Flying Tigers 5 (box)

While relievers Mark Ecker and Gerson Moreno only allowed one hit in their combined inning of work, they also gave up a pair of walks and hit a batter, resulting in a three-run inning that clinched a series sweep for St. Lucie. Catcher Arvicent Perez added a passed ball for good measure, but chipped in offensively with a pair of hits. Will Allen provided most of Lakeland’s offense with a three-run homer in the fourth that gave the Flying Tigers a 5-4 lead at the time.

Allen: 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SO

Hinkle: 2-4, 2B, R, BB

Azocar: 0-2, R, BB, 2 SB

Turnbull: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Coming up next: Matt Hall (2-3, 6.08 ERA) will start for the Flying Tigers as they kick off a three-game series against the Florida Fire Frogs.

West Michigan Whitecaps 3, Peoria Chiefs 0 (box)

Starter Alfred Gutierrez held the Chiefs to just one hit in six innings for his third win of the season. He struck out six and did not walk a batter, and left the game after just 80 pitches. Joe Navilhon and Bryan Garcia combined for five strikeouts in their three innings of work, giving the Whitecaps 11 punchouts for the game. The Whitecaps offense managed three runs on eight hits, with RBIs from Josh Lester, Blaine Salter, and Anthony Pereira.

Gibson: 2-4, R, SO, 2 SB

Salter: 1-4, 2B, R, RBI

Lester: 1-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 SO

Gutierrez (W): 6.0 IP, H, 0 ER, 6 SO

Coming up next: Anthony Castro (1-1, 3.98 ERA) will take the mound for West Michigan as they travel to Burlington for a road series against the Bees.