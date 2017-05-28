Tigers designate Tyler Collins for assignment, call up Alex Presley

In dire need of a shakeup in the midst of a grueling road trip, the Detroit Tigers are moving on from Tyler Collins. Several roster moves were set in motion after Saturday’s double-header with the Chicago White Sox. John Wagner of the Toledo Blade confirming that outfielder Alex Presley has been called up to join the Tigers in Chicago on Sunday, while Chris McCosky of the Detroit News confirmed that Collins has been designated for assignment.

Collins was essentially a league average hitter in April, but his production has absolutely cratered in May. Currently in the midst of a 3-for-61 streak featuring 30 strikeouts, Collins errors in the field and on the basepaths have piled up on him as well. The Tigers have no options remaining on Collins, and he will have to pass through waivers to return to Toledo. However, Collins has struggled so mightily that a waiver claim by another team seems unlikely. He clearly looks in need of a change of scenery to pull himself together.

The 31-year old Presley has over 1200 plate appearances in the majors dating back to 2010, but has never managed any sustained success at the plate. He has played all three outfield positions and should be passable in centerfield. Still, there’s little hope for his bat. Presley had a nice year during his time in Triple-A in 2016. So far this season, he is off to a poor start offensively, holding a .268 wOBA through 171 trips to the dish. As a left-handed bat, Presley seems destined to split time in center field with JaCoby Jones, who was recalled prior to Saturday’s games. Mikie Mahtook is also still in the outfield mix, though he did not start either of the Tigers’ games on Saturday.

Buck Farmer was called up via the doubleheader rule to start on Saturday, but he appears headed back to the Toledo Mud Hens to remain stretched out in a starting role.