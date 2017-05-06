Colorado Rockies left fielder David Dahl (26) pulls in a fly ball for an out in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field - Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies have a good problem: too many people are hitting well right now.

1B Mark Reynolds has thus far defied expectations and has earned a spot as an everyday starter.

1B/OF (former shortstop) Ian Desmond has recently returned from injury and appears to be doing well.

Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon are locked into their starting jobs in the outfield.

1B/OF Gerardo Parra is having a good year offensively, though he has been bad defensively for some time.

OF David Dahl, who performed well in the second half of last year, is expected to return at some point this year from a rib injury. When he does, the Rockies will have to push someone out of the 25-Man Roster.

The twenty-three year old Dahl is the player most likely to be pushed out. The Rockies are paying 8 million for Parra. Desmond is a new free agent signing. Dahl still has some options left on his contract. Instead of leaving him down in AAA, it makes more sense for the Rockies to trade him away -- provided that teams are willing to bet on his youth and his ability to overcome injury.

His minor league numbers suggest that he's starting to come into his own. He wasn't only good hitting at Coors Field -- he had an OPS of 0.833 in away games.

The Tigers make sense as a trading partner for Dahl, who is capable of playing every outfield position (including centerfield). He mostly logged time in left field last year. J.D. Martinez is in the last year of his contract. Stephen Moya has not developed as everyone had hoped that he would. JaCoby Jones, another former shortstop, hasn't shown that he can be consistently productive yet.

Taking Dahl away from the Rockies wouldn't deprive them of an outfielder. It would leave them just as they are now- with three starting outfielders and a fourth outfielder in Parra that they like to use regularly.

This is all contingent upon whether Dahl's injury lingers or whether he can overcome it before the trade deadline. If he can, and he shows that he can be just as productive as he was last year, he might be someone to look at as a full time CF.

He's not Curtis Granderson, and he won't be Austin Jackson in his prime, but he might turn out to be Michael Brantley. When healthy, both Dahl and Brantley appear similar enough that the only noticeable difference would be stolen bases. Even that has yet to be decided, as Dahl has a decent amount of speed -- there just wasn't any need for him to use it in Colorado's heavy-hitting lineup.