June 1st has always been an unofficial "time to assess" moment for baseball fans and media alike, and while browsing a popular sports app today, I came across the following assessment of Detroit:

"The Detroit Tigers are 3 games below .500 behind an aging, middle-of-the-pack offense, a ghastly bullpen, and a rotation led by Justin Verlander and his 4.50 ERA"

And that was followed, on cue, by stating the Tigers are now in ...

"...overdue sell mode."

Uh…what? Was this written by a nervous Cleveland fan? The only statistic referenced was JV’s ERA. The narrative? The massive farce that has become the Tigers label around baseball (and even in Detroit, for some strange reason…), that they are a team full of "aging stars and scrubs"

So, was this guy spot on? Hell no. Was he even in the ballpark? Nope. How do I know?

"Aging, middle-of-the-pack offense"

This team has several players with long track records, who (outside of Kinsler/Miggy/V-Mart) are relatively young. Alex Avila (age 30), J.D. Martinez (age 29), Justin Upton (age 29), Nick Castellanos (age 25) and Jose Iglesias (age 27) all have shown they are well above replacement level either at the plate, in the field, or both.

This lineup boasts an impressive seven players with at least one All-Star game appearance. Combine these players with the "over 32 aging Super Stars" trio, and the potential oozing, young, controllable guys like James McCann (age 26) and JacCoby Jones (age 25), and you have a top 3 offense in the AL. Yes, they currently sit in the middle of the pack, but that is mostly due to down seasons (so far) from Miggy & Kinsler….and who’s willing to bet that will continue all year?

"Ghastly bullpen"

Shane Greene (1.82 ERA; 8 Holds; 10.4 K/9 in 26 games), Alex Wilson (1.88 ERA; 0.92 WHIP in 25 games) and Justin Wilson (2.86 ERA; 0.96 WHIP; 14.7 K/9 in 23 games) anchor a continuously improving bullpen that, along with Chad Bell, Warwick Saupold, Arcenio Leon and Blaine Hardy, finished May with a 3.56 ERA (Top 5 in the AL)…which was inflated due to the role of K-Rod for the first half of the month, and Anibal Sanchez. Problem solved. Based on May numbers, the Tigers own a Top 5 AL bullpen, and will continue as such into October.

May '17 AL Bullpen ERA - Team Leaders Team ERA Rank Indians 2.09 1 Blue Jays 3.06 2 Yankees 3.48 3 Orioles 3.53 4 Tigers 3.56 5

"A rotation led by Justin Verlander and his 4.50 ERA"

Michael Fulmer (2.65 ERA; 1.10 WHIP in 68 IP) is leading the Tigers rotation currently, and is NO fun to face right now. Just ask Houston and Kansas City. As for Verlander, aside from two brutal starts which led to a misleading ERA (seriously folks, for the amount of innings pitched through May, two bad starts can equal an extra 1.5 runs on an ERA. This is basic baseball, and not difficult to comprehend), JV has been excellent. And as history suggests, will only improve as the season rolls along.

Top 5 Rotation in the AL if Norris finds consistency. He will.

In conclusion, this team is within striking distance on June 1st, while overcoming several key injuries (JD, Miggy, Kinsler) and a truly BRUTAL schedule. In my opinion, the Tigers will be a playoff team, they just have that look and they never stop fighting in any game. I wish more fans would realize that while, yes, eventually a rebuild is coming, watching a baseball game in the middle of a cool autumn afternoon in October is way more fun than checking box scores of a guy who might not ever make it to the big leagues in August. The window is closing, but its not closed yet.....and the track record, potential and chemistry will show that 2017 is not the year it will shut on this era of Detroit Tigers Baseball.