Matthew Boyd optioned to Toledo; Daniel Stumpf called up

Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, with the team announcing the promotion of left-handed reliever Daniel Stumpf.

Boyd had began the year about as well as expected — still a back-of-the-rotation starter but acceptably so. In recent games he has struggled. In six games started in May, Boyd put up a 7.28 ERA, allowing a .366 average, .411 OBP and .522 slugging in 29-2/3 innings. Boyd has a 5.69 ERA for the season.

Coupled with the struggles starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has shown and Daniel Norris’ up-and-down year, the Tigers’ rotation has been anything but sure. The Tigers had an off day on Thursday and will have another on Monday, buying a little time to roll with a four-man rotation. Demoting Boyd for the time being to get him back on track makes the most sense at this point.

Stumpf has appeared in 24 games for the Mud Hens, compiling a 3.38 ERA with 26 strikeouts and five walks in 21-1/3 innings. Stumpf appeared in seven games last season for the Phillies, putting up a 10.80 ERA.