Mariners 6, Tigers 2: A plague of dingers

For the better part of five innings, Anibal Sanchez put doubters to shame on Monday night in Seattle. Called back up to the big league roster after a stint in Toledo, Sanchez brought with him the normal round of gnashing of teeth that comes with his every appearance.

And like we’ve come to expect, what the starting pitcher did meant little to the outcome, for the bullpen blew it yet again. The Tigers lost by insert score here. Look, it really doesn’t matter, does it?

Sanchez went five innings. He was hit by a comebacker on the left calf to open the fifth. Then he gave up just two runs — on a home run soon after trainer Kevin Rand visited the mound -- while giving up five hits and striking out five. So it wasn’t bad.

Meanwhile there were more important things going on, such as eating grasshoppers. Or crickets. I don’t know which. Anyway, Kirk Gibson was very excited about this entire endeavor, Mario Impemba less so, and no one could be much disappointed as the broadcast again went off the rails.

Safeco Field has some food that's straight out of left field. Literally and Figuratively. #Yes #ThoseAreGrasshoppers #CrunchyYetSatisfying pic.twitter.com/iieb90KFPh — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) June 20, 2017

Jose Iglesias had two hits. Ian Kinsler drove in a run in the fifth. Alex Wilson gave up a two-run home run in the sixth. Frankie Rodriguez gave up two runs of his own on a home run in the eighth.

The Tigers have lost three in a row and they have a long stay on the West Coast to go.

This team is definitely suffering from plagues. Tune in to Tuesday’s broadcast to see which one comes next.

Roars

Anibal Sanchez — I am writing this in the sixth inning. Yes, I realize that is dangerous, but I’m a risk taker. People tell me that. But good news, the risk paid off. Sanchez’s final line: Five innings, five hits, five strikeouts, three walks, and a two-run home run allowed.

Hisses

Alex Wilson — Upon hearing I was struggling for hisses, he gave up a two-run home run right on cue, giving the M’s a 4-2 lead at the time. He has not been good lately.

Francisco Rodriguez — Well, yeah. What did you expect?

Stats and stuff

Monday was Sanchez’s first start of the year and longest outing since Sept. 22 of last year.

Alex Avila has reached first base in 12 straight games.

Tigers lose in Seattle, 6-2. They fall five games under .500 for first time since May 15 of last season. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 20, 2017