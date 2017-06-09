Red Sox 5, Tigers 3: Bad moon rising

The game started with a bang, as in: a home run from Nicholas Castellanos at the top of the first inning; and then another bang in the bottom of the first when a 111mph line drive drilled pitcher Jordan Zimmermann in the leg.

Zimmermann stayed in the game, and pitched surprisingly well considering how some of his previous starts had gone. His control was a little shaky, but the results were good for the most part. That is, until he gave up home run to Mitch Moreland in the bottom of the fourth, and things started to get rocky. Two walks, two runs scored, and suddenly his pitch count was climbing.

Zimmermann may not have been the pitcher he used to be in this game, but he also wasn’t the pitcher the Tigers have dreaded having on the mound. Hopefully it’s a sign of progress. He made it through six innings, giving up only two runs on six hits, walking three and striking out three.

Shane Greene was once again an efficient, impressive relief arm, having shaken off the finger troubles plaguing him earlier this season and emerging as a reliable bullpen option. Alex Wilson, alas, could not keep up the relief and gave up three hits, including a no-doubt home run to Jackie Bradley Jr. that scored the go-ahead runs. The Tigers were unfortunately unable to come back.

Jose Iglesias and J.D. Martinez both collected a three-hit game. Iglesias is 21-for-53 over his last 14 games. Miguel Cabrera struck out four times, the first time that’s happened since April of 2016.

ROARS:

Victor Martinez — made it on four times in the game, with two hits and two walks, scoring one run. He actually showed a little speed, coming in on the Justin Upton RBI in the first. Nice to see some pep in the designated hitter’s step, and more pop in his bat, too.

Mikie Mahtook — he might not see a lot of play time, but when he does, he certainly makes use of it, belting a home run into the Green Monster.

Mikie Mahtook doesn't start a lot these days, but he has homered in 3 of his last 5 starts, this one a drive over the Green Monster. 3-0. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 10, 2017

Mahtook was also decidedly safe at first base in the fifth inning, but the Tigers had already used their challenge and were unable to request a replay. Which leads me to...

HISSES:

Replay calls — sure, the wasted challenge by the Red Sox was overturned in about ten seconds, but it took over two minutes in the fourth for the umpires to incorrectly determine Castellanos was out at first, in spite of my replay angles clearly indicating otherwise. What’s the point of replay if not to get the calls right?

Alex Wilson — the Tigers were winning up until the bottom of the 8th, then Alex Wilson squandered the lead established by Zimmermann and held by Greene. He gave up three runs on four hits, striking out no one. His failed pick off attempt — which resulted in an error — was another big red mark for the night. No bueno.

STREAKS & INFO:

The home run to Moreland puts Zimmermann in the top four of a list the Tigers probably don’t want him on.

17th HR off Zimmermann this year, tied for 4th among MLB pitchers. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 10, 2017

Both Castellanos and Justin Upton extend their hitting streaks to eight games. Castellanos has knocked in four home runs during that stretch, an excellent sign given his struggles in May.

In former Tiger news, Cameron Maybin had himself quite a game: