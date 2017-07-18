No. It doesn't. It shouldn't, and it won't. The Tigers are still going to sell regardless.

The Tigers' brass would be silly to buy into this three-game win streak the team is currently riding. Sure, their 42-49 record somehow sees just a six-game deficit in the AL Central and five games for the Wild Card. But it can't be the turning of the page and the start to a new half. No, not even a closed-door meeting will fully propel this team back to their old, winning ways atop the division.

The Tigers are entering a new era. That win-now mentality has worn off, and they can't afford to be so careless anymore in terms of the payroll, which is the fourth-highest in all of baseball. As general manager Al Avila has warned for quite some time now, the Tigers are going to become a new team. They're going to get younger and shed payroll, which inevitably results in some pretty uneventful baseball for a handful of seasons.

But look at clubs like the Astros and the Cubs. They paid the price of rebuild, and have enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons. The Cubbies ended their 108-year drought last year with a World Series title, in case you forgot. This season, the 'Stros are neck-and-neck with the Dodgers for this year's Fall Classic favorite.

Luckily for the Tigers and Avila, they have plenty of firepower to kick off a full-fledged rebuild this summer. Justin Wilson, J.D. Martinez, and Alex Avila are all likely to be moved at the July 31 deadline. Justin Verlander, despite a hefty contract, is reportedly being dangled out in trade talks.

This should excite the Motor City faithful.

The Nationals just yesterday surrendered two prospects residing in the top ten of their minor league system, which should be music to Al Avila's ears. The Nats are still looking for more relief help, and have been linked to Wilson.

The Tigers' ninth-inning man hasn't given up an earned run since June 20, and is likely to bring a nice return package back to Detroit. Avila is riding a nice 2017 for his emergence as one of the strongest two-way catchers the game has to offer. And Martinez, an incredibly underrated slugger who's put up stud-like numbers since his upbringing with the Tigers in 2014.

And if the Tigers are willing to eat part of Verlander's salary, which they are reportedly willing to do, some teams are sure to take a flier on the 2011 MVP and Cy Young award winner. The Yankees and Dodgers might be the best suitors.

While a rebuild with this core might be tough to swallow, it's only the right thing to do. The Tigers are old, and baseball is getting younger. They'll certainly forego their chances at October baseball this summer and at least the next one, but the end result will be worth it.

This three-game "hot-streak" might be fun, but it's nothing worth buying in to. Al Avila is going to open up his yard sale soon and the Tigers are going to hit the reset button, as they should.