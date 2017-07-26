Royals 16, Tigers 2: Andrew Romine pitched

The Detroit Tigers played eight innings of awful baseball on Wednesday. Starter Anibal Sanchez threw a scoreless inning to lead off the game, but gave up a run in the second and three more in the third. The Tigers wouldn’t even come close to threatening that four run lead, but they avoided a shutout with a run in the fifth. However, Jose Iglesias ran into an out at third base to end the threat because we can’t have nice things.

Kansas City responded with nine runs in the top of the seventh, capped off by a grand slam off the bat of Eric Hosmer. The #PapaSlam (I hate myself for writing that) put the Royals up 13-1, which is bad. Detroit added a run in the seventh, but only as they were grounding into a double play. Bruce Rondon gave up another run in the top of the ninth, then was ejected for hitting Mike Moustakas in the thigh three pitches later. The benches cleared, but no fisticuffs ensued.

Then, the game turned awesome.

Andrew Romine came in to pitch for Detroit. He wasn’t Detroit’s best pitcher on the night — he gave up a walk, a single, and hit a batter — but he did some entertaining things, like induce this whiff from Brandon Moss.

The Royals are up by 12 runs but who’s really winning here pic.twitter.com/shJyNUPPcz — Bless You Boys (@blessyouboys) July 27, 2017

The Fox Sports Detroit broadcast also got in on the fun.

I guess this should be documented pic.twitter.com/I7BWtqJ6DF — Bless You Boys (@blessyouboys) July 27, 2017

As you might expect, it was the only part the fans enjoyed.

Best part of the #Tigers game tonight was watching Romine pitch. His final line: pic.twitter.com/fnAO4VyArF — Alex Gray (@AGray27) July 27, 2017

Romine tacking on some extra pain to Rondon's line.



Respect. — Conrad McGorkin (@ConradMcGorkin) July 27, 2017