Royals 16, Tigers 2: Andrew Romine pitched

It went that poorly.

By Rob Rogacki
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers played eight innings of awful baseball on Wednesday. Starter Anibal Sanchez threw a scoreless inning to lead off the game, but gave up a run in the second and three more in the third. The Tigers wouldn’t even come close to threatening that four run lead, but they avoided a shutout with a run in the fifth. However, Jose Iglesias ran into an out at third base to end the threat because we can’t have nice things.

Kansas City responded with nine runs in the top of the seventh, capped off by a grand slam off the bat of Eric Hosmer. The #PapaSlam (I hate myself for writing that) put the Royals up 13-1, which is bad. Detroit added a run in the seventh, but only as they were grounding into a double play. Bruce Rondon gave up another run in the top of the ninth, then was ejected for hitting Mike Moustakas in the thigh three pitches later. The benches cleared, but no fisticuffs ensued.

Then, the game turned awesome.

Andrew Romine came in to pitch for Detroit. He wasn’t Detroit’s best pitcher on the night — he gave up a walk, a single, and hit a batter — but he did some entertaining things, like induce this whiff from Brandon Moss.

The Fox Sports Detroit broadcast also got in on the fun.

As you might expect, it was the only part the fans enjoyed.

