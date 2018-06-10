Al Avila is Finally Building a Comerica Park Team

I am not going to spend time here ripping on Dave Dombrowski or Mike Illitch for their strategy on building a winner because its pointless. Their strategy did get the Tigers to two World Series and had the Tigers won in 2006, a truly magical year, we all would be feeling much better about things. However, now its time to address what the architects of Comerica Park had in mind when they designed this monstrosity.

SPEED DEFENSE PITCHING GAP HITTING FROM THE RIGHT-SIDE AND POWER HITTING FROM THE LEFT-SIDE

The Tigers did not draft or trade for any of these things since the park opened. Do you remember their first big trade? Monster Right Handed Hitting Juan Gonzalez who should have won the game with a Grand Slam to Left Field but it died a horrible death because that distance was just way too far. Juan never recovered from day 1 and the Tigers never thought of designing a team that fit the park. Illitch wanted stars and he wanted them fast. He had the wrong GM building the team who could not spot talent to safe his life. He brought in Dave D with an edict "win now, spend money, get me stars" The team had a decade run of competitiveness until it all unraveled like we all knew it would.

NEW ERA NEW LEADERSHIP NEW STATEGEGY

Tigers have been actually pretty lucky with their recent trades when everyone in world knew we HAD to sell. Sort of like the O’s who stupidly held onto Machado too long when they knew there was no way on earth they were beating the Yankees and Red Sox. At least the Nat’s can make a case they were going for it sort of like the Tigers when Scherzer said yes to 175 million extension, one that he asked for and received UNTIL his fucking agent said " I am hearing things that you could get more". Asshole went back on his word and at that point Dave D was going to trade him but Illitch said no lets go for it one more year. Enter Christian Stewart. He is what we got for holding onto Max one more year. Illitch should have traded his ass for 3 to 5 prospects and we would not have dropped so far down before making this slow recovery.

This off-season the Tigers did some smart things by taking a chance on Liriano, Fiers, Martin all of which have different levels of value to trade in July. If at least one of those prospects works out, he did his job beatifully. They have helped keep the Tigers stay within 10 games of .500 instead of 25 games under .500 and becoming the team to select number 1 all over again in 2019. Tigers will still end up top 10 of bad teams but they are above .500 at home and you can see some young guys develop (Candalario) and some guys break out (Castellanos, Boyd, Jiminez).

Al Avila just finished another good draft and I like that they took some chances last year and this year on untraditional type players. Their top 3 this year, I can all see making the team by 2020-2022 and Meadows and Clemens I feel have more upside than Mize. Tigers had the unfortunate year of having the number 1 pick with no Harper, Machado or Trout to pick.Oh by the way, Tigers took Jacob Turner the year they passed on Trout who went number 26. Anyway, they are drafting guys who have speed, athletes with upside, left handed power hitters instead of the beastly right handed guys who will simply crush it to CF for long outs. Did you see that Castellanos HR’s are down and his average is up? He is using the whole field and not trying to crush it because CF and RCF are hefty pokes and those OF are playing so deep, nothing gets over their heads.

Tigers have lots of pitching that’s percolating in the minors and soon will payoff. They got lucky with Funkhouser who mistakenly passed on first round money from LAD and returned for his senior year. I would never advise a player to go back to school for his senior year if you are drafted in first 3 rounds. He lost over a million dollars and could have lost it all. LAD loss is the Tigers gain because he will be in the starting rotation by 2020. Matt Manning is the true wild card of all of our SP prospects. This guy could be JV or he could be Porcello. I will take either one since they both won the CY YOUNG but JV is HOF and Porcello is not.

To conclude, Al Avila and his analytics team will bare fruit in up-coming years but it is his trades that will get the Tigers over the hump. Who he trades in July, this off-season and next July will set the tone for 2020 which I am telling you is going to be a fun year. For now, the Goose is fun, Tigers are winning at home, Gardy is the perfect manager for this team so stay tuned for July 31 where you could see 1 trade or 7 it all depends how desperate teams get. Yankees SP sucks and they can’t out hit everyone especially in the playoffs, LAD looked dead now are making a run so they might be desperate to make a deal, Nats have to make a deal or keeping Harper was a complete waste of time. Toronto, O’s, Tigers are all sellers. Just a guess, Harper and Machado will not sign with the teams that they get traded to and my crystal ball says Machado ends up in San Diego and Harper ends up in Atlanta.