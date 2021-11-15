 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Tigers close to signing LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

The former Red Sox starter would be a strong addition to the rotation.

By Kyle Yost
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

While shortstop remains atop the Detroit Tigers free agency shopping list, starting pitcher is not far behind. The organization has three pillars in Casey Mize, Matt Manning, and Tarik Skubal, but there is a strong need for veteran experience and durability as the team begins to move back into contention.

It looks like the Detroit front office has identified its prize, and no, it does not look like Justin Verlander. Monday morning, The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen reported that the Tigers are close to a deal with Boston lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is 28 years old and has thrown at least 100 innings in each of the past six seasons with Boston. He owns a career ERA of 4.16 and FIP of 3.83 and averages over a strikeout per inning. In 2021 he threw 157 23 innings with a career-worst 4.74 ERA but a career-best 3.32 FIP.

Jeff Passan confirmed Stavenhagen’s report and added in some of the contract details:

MLB Trade Rumors had Rodriguez set at a five-year, $70-million contract value, and the actual numbers come pretty close to this. The southpaw was offered a qualifying offer by the Red Sox, so there will be a draft pick cost for Detroit. However, that would be the case with any premium acquisition made this winter.

