What do you think of the Javier Báez signing?

The Detroit Tigers and free agent shortstop Javier Báez agreed on a six-year contract worth $140 million on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports, and the internet is already going wild. Tigers fans are all over the map, with some fans excited about the major upgrade Báez provides, while others (ourselves included a bit, I think) were left wanting for more. There are still a couple of bigger fish out there in Carlos Correa and Trevor Story, but reports indicate the Tigers did not want to spend the megabucks it would have taken to land either player. The pending lockout — expected when the current collective bargaining agreement expires later this week — also likely played a role, with many teams spending like crazy to get free agents locked in before everything grinds to a halt.

Those who have been around here for a long time know how we roll, though. We want to know what you think! A deep dive on the contract and whether this was the right move is coming later, but it’s time to hear your thoughts first. Did the Tigers get this one right?