Divisional round playoffs gamethread

After a pressure packed Wild Card round that produced a few surprises, the divisional series get underway on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres come into this as the biggest underdogs, but the test for Seattle and Cleveland as underdogs won’t be any easier. This is an awful lot of baseball for a Tuesday, but we hope you’ll stop by to chat as the days’ games unfold.

Divisional Round Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 1:07 p.m. EDT

LHP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. LHP Max Fried (14.7, 2.48 ERA)

RHP Logan Gilbert ( 13-6, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 7:37 p.m. EDT

RHP Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. EDT

RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA) vs LHP Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16 ERA)