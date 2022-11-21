Monday Links: What’s new in baseball?

With all the major awards handed out and the non-tender deadline done and dusted, the hot stove season is in full swing and all eyes are on the 2023 season ahead. Where will the hottest free agents sign, what trades will be made, and what will be making a splash over the coming months?
It’s not all Tigers-related, but we want to keep you guys in the know about what’s going on around MLB, so let’s see what's happening with baseball in general the past week.
- Davy Andrews laments the end of pitchers hitting.
- Here’s a look at the new Twins uniforms we’ll see next year.
- For those who love to dig into stats, there’s a preview of the upcoming ZiPS projections.
- If Shohei Ohtani is available for trade, what are the most likely destinations for him to end up?
- David Laurila thinks Thad Ward could garner plenty of attention in the Rule 5 Draft.
- Want to start daydreaming about potential signings? Here’s one potential free-agent signing for each team.
- Mookie Betts had one of the best seasons of his career, but he still didn’t walk away with the MVP award.
- On the note of the MVP award, how did Paul Goldschmidt win even at a time when players his age are on the decline?
- One of the players headed for free agency is Cody Bellinger (who might be a fun fit for the Tigers, imo).
- How much was Dusty Baker responsible for the winning culture that took the Astros to the top? ($$)
- If the Yankees don’t manage to come to an agreement with Aaron Judge, there are some free-agent targets that they could shift their attention to.
- If you were hoping for a reunion with Justin Verlander, I wouldn’t hold your breath, reports have said he has been meeting with the Mets.
- Speaking of the Mets, could they be a potential new home for Aaron Judge?
- Here are seven less obvious free-agent signing options.
- Billy Beane, Moneyball icon, has moved onto a new role with the A’s. ($$)
- Rob Manfred was unmoved by Pete Rose’s pleas to be reinstated and reconsidered for admission to the Hall of Fame.
- Will Aaron Judge bid on his big home run ball? Nope, and he explains why.
- After repeated brawls, the Venezuelan baseball league is denouncing violence.
- This is what we’re talking about.
Asdrubal Cabrera with a menacing left hook pic.twitter.com/sUUVHC0bW7— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 20, 2022
