Monday Links Roundup: deGrom’s signing fires up the hot stove

Will Verlander be next?

By Ashley MacLennan
It was a big weekend in baseball town. Jacob deGrom was signed by the Texas Rangers (remember how well all their signings last season worked for them...?), and the Eras Committee has selected one single veteran player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame (I won’t make you scroll, it’s Fred McGriff), and speculation is swirling about the length of deal waiting for Aaron Judge, and whether or not Justin Verlander is heading to the Mets to replace deGrom and rejoin former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.

With Winter Meetings just around the corner we’re in for a doozy of a week ahead.

