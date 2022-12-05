Monday Links Roundup: deGrom’s signing fires up the hot stove

It was a big weekend in baseball town. Jacob deGrom was signed by the Texas Rangers (remember how well all their signings last season worked for them...?), and the Eras Committee has selected one single veteran player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame (I won’t make you scroll, it’s Fred McGriff), and speculation is swirling about the length of deal waiting for Aaron Judge, and whether or not Justin Verlander is heading to the Mets to replace deGrom and rejoin former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.
With Winter Meetings just around the corner we’re in for a doozy of a week ahead.
- How will the new upper management of the Royals change how things are run?
- I don’t think anyone would have expected the Rangers to be the frontrunners to get Jacob deGrom but yet here we are. FanGraphs looks at the shocking signing. They also gave a little breakdown of the deal.
- Will the de Grom signing be the match that lights the free agency fire?
- Buster Olney meanwhile considers it to be deGrom “ditching” the Mets.
- Cool. Now he’s in the AL.
December 3, 2022
- Winter Meetings are coming, so here are some things we might want to watch for (aside from a ridiculous monologue from Scott Boras.
- Here are 10 names people will be focusing on at Winter Meetings. ($)
- Never a good sign, but Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates.
- Maybe they should do it. ($)
- The Rays, who have long been looking for a new stadium site, may now be shifting their attention to redeveloping their existing location. Our sister site DRaysBay has been sharing a lot of details about the development plants.
- A little on the Eras Committee’s election of Fred McGriff.
Then, 20 years from now, maybe the Hall has a different board and a different process that can form some kind of Millennium Baseball Committee and clean up this mess.— Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) December 5, 2022
Congratulations to the newest member of the @baseballhall, Fred McGriff! pic.twitter.com/5XKYho9SqT— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) December 5, 2022
- Not that the Tigers were ever really in on Judge, but it seems like whoever does sign him will need to lock him down for at least 9 years. ($)
Loading comments...