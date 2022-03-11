BYB Podcast 107: MLB is back from the brink

Well it certainly looked bleak the past few weeks, but we got there in the end. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA union have a new collective bargaining agreement, and baseball is back on the menu. Ashley MacLennan joins Brandon Day for a quick reaction pod to the day’s events. We’ll look back at the contentious negotiations, the tactics and mistakes that led us to the brink of losing part of the season, and the deal that finally emerged as we and our baseball writing brethren and the fans followed along in real time on social media.

We’ll conclude with a look at where the Tigers stand as free agency re-opens, the fact that we don’t have to yell at them to sign a strong defensive minded catcher for once, and consider what work remains to put a real contender on the field in April. Thanks for hanging in there, and thanks for joining us for a little chat after a day that left us both elated and drained.

Intro: “Let’s Save Tony Orlando’s House” - Yo La Tengo