Detroit Tigers Links: Let’s just stare at spring training photos all day

Forgive us, we just want to bask in baseball’s return.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Evan Petzold DFP / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is this column, ostensibly, a news column? Yes. But dear readers, I think we can all agree that on this fine Monday there is only one story any of us are interested in, and that is the return of players to Lakeland, where we can determine who is in the Best Shape of Their Lives, which up-and-comers we can get too excited about far too early in their career (hello, Riley Greene), and just get far too invested in a few photos shared by the beat reporters on site.

This is, arguably, one of my favorite times of year, and I’m so incredibly happy to be able to share with you this magnificent link-dump of Twitter content to celebrate the on-field action leading up to the first games of spring training.

Let’s get overly enthusiastic about some short video clips and photos, everyone!

Friends, this is so beautiful I could (and almost did) cry...

In some non-photo or video themed news....

Oh, and if you’re in Florida and want to see the Tigers in action before the start of the season, they’ve updated their spring training schedule.

There will be plenty more to come over this week. The Tigers’ first spring training game will be against the Phillies this Friday at 1:05 ET.

