Detroit Tigers Links: Let’s just stare at spring training photos all day

Is this column, ostensibly, a news column? Yes. But dear readers, I think we can all agree that on this fine Monday there is only one story any of us are interested in, and that is the return of players to Lakeland, where we can determine who is in the Best Shape of Their Lives, which up-and-comers we can get too excited about far too early in their career (hello, Riley Greene), and just get far too invested in a few photos shared by the beat reporters on site.
This is, arguably, one of my favorite times of year, and I’m so incredibly happy to be able to share with you this magnificent link-dump of Twitter content to celebrate the on-field action leading up to the first games of spring training.
Let’s get overly enthusiastic about some short video clips and photos, everyone!
Friends, this is so beautiful I could (and almost did) cry...
So good to see these smiles again!
Riley Greene finds barrels
Javy Baez hitting in a Tigers uniform for the first time

Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL | @WXYZDetroit pic.twitter.com/41hf3SCvCW
Miggy easing into things. But hey. It's starting
AJ Hinch brought everyone together on the first day of Tigers camp.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022
He said pitchers have been getting ready — but nobody practices PFP on their own. They will today. pic.twitter.com/ZjE00K1weW
Joey Wentz and colleagues warming up for their bullpens.
First day of big-league Spring Training in Tigertown, but Eduardo Rodriguez threw his bullpen session like he's ready for Opening Day in a few days. Already hitting his spots against a simulated hitter.
Matt Manning and Eduardo Rodriguez in action
Time to throw the ball around at Tigers camp

Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL @WXYZDetroit pic.twitter.com/8K4hzP3fA1
Update: Mize got Cabrera to swing and miss on one— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022
Miguel Cabrera taking batting practice at Tigers spring training
In some non-photo or video themed news....
No obvious absences due to #VisaIssues today, although it's possible that I missed someone. Jonathan Schoop, who was late arriving last year, had no problems.
He signed late last year; this year he already had a contract in hand.
Tigers have given Spencer Torkelson his old college number 20. Last Tigers player to wear it was Rajai Davis in 2015.
“Tork, let me see something,” Derek Hill said from an adjacent practice field in the middle of batting practice.— Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2022
“I’ll try,” said Torkelson, who proceeded to hit a ball to CF fence, then another toward the fire training facility beyond LF.
Akil Baddoo hit a one-hopper to the fence off Garrett Hill.

"He's so good," Spencer Torkelson said
“He’s so good,” Spencer Torkelson said
The Tigers have agreed to terms with RHPs Miguel Diaz, Drew Hutchison and Ramón Rosso on Minor League contracts. All 3 players will receive invites to Major League Spring Training.
If you need us, we'll be watching this on repeat.
Oh, and if you’re in Florida and want to see the Tigers in action before the start of the season, they’ve updated their spring training schedule.
Our Spring Training schedule has been finalized with an additional home game April 6 vs. Baltimore.

All games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium will begin at 1:05 ET.
All games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium will begin at 1:05 ET.
There will be plenty more to come over this week. The Tigers’ first spring training game will be against the Phillies this Friday at 1:05 ET.
