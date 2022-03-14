Detroit Tigers Links: Let’s just stare at spring training photos all day

Is this column, ostensibly, a news column? Yes. But dear readers, I think we can all agree that on this fine Monday there is only one story any of us are interested in, and that is the return of players to Lakeland, where we can determine who is in the Best Shape of Their Lives, which up-and-comers we can get too excited about far too early in their career (hello, Riley Greene), and just get far too invested in a few photos shared by the beat reporters on site.

This is, arguably, one of my favorite times of year, and I’m so incredibly happy to be able to share with you this magnificent link-dump of Twitter content to celebrate the on-field action leading up to the first games of spring training.

Let’s get overly enthusiastic about some short video clips and photos, everyone!

Friends, this is so beautiful I could (and almost did) cry...

So good to see these smiles again! pic.twitter.com/ZUSq3jatrW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 13, 2022

Riley Greene finds barrels pic.twitter.com/XWGkOCllGi — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 14, 2022

Javy Baez hitting in a Tigers uniform for the first time



Lakeland, FL | @WXYZDetroit pic.twitter.com/41hf3SCvCW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

AJ Hinch brought everyone together on the first day of Tigers camp.



He said pitchers have been getting ready — but nobody practices PFP on their own. They will today. pic.twitter.com/ZjE00K1weW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

Joey Wentz and colleagues warming up for their bullpens. pic.twitter.com/Majhs1a8na — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 14, 2022

First day of big-league Spring Training in Tigertown, but Eduardo Rodriguez threw his bullpen session like he’s ready for Opening Day in a few days. Already hitting his spots against a simulated hitter. pic.twitter.com/EsQ6cNuprj — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2022

Matt Manning and Eduardo Rodriguez in action pic.twitter.com/OUBhWFq8y5 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 14, 2022

Time to throw the ball around at Tigers camp



Lakeland, FL @WXYZDetroit pic.twitter.com/8K4hzP3fA1 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

Update: Mize got Cabrera to swing and miss on one — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

Miguel Cabrera taking batting practice at Tigers spring training pic.twitter.com/tel5bt3ccL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2022

In some non-photo or video themed news....

No obvious absences due to #VisaIssues today, although it's possible that I missed someone. Jonathan Schoop, who was late arriving last year, had no problems.



He signed late last year; this year he already had a contract in hand. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 14, 2022

Tigers have given Spencer Torkelson his old college number 20. Last Tigers player to wear it was Rajai Davis in 2015. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2022

“Tork, let me see something,” Derek Hill said from an adjacent practice field in the middle of batting practice.



“I’ll try,” said Torkelson, who proceeded to hit a ball to CF fence, then another toward the fire training facility beyond LF. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2022

Akil Baddoo hit a one-hopper to the fence off Garrett Hill.



“He’s so good,” Spencer Torkelson said — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 14, 2022

The Tigers have agreed to terms with RHPs Miguel Diaz, Drew Hutchison and Ramón Rosso on Minor League contracts. All 3 players will receive invites to Major League Spring Training. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 14, 2022

If you need us, we'll be watching this on repeat. pic.twitter.com/QlWCn9YzCU — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 14, 2022

Oh, and if you’re in Florida and want to see the Tigers in action before the start of the season, they’ve updated their spring training schedule.

Our Spring Training schedule has been finalized with an additional home game April 6 vs. Baltimore.



All games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium will begin at 1:05 ET. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 13, 2022

There will be plenty more to come over this week. The Tigers’ first spring training game will be against the Phillies this Friday at 1:05 ET.