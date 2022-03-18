Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene go back-to-back in Grapefruit League opener

Well, through the first three innings, it’s been a fun opener for the Detroit Tigers. Eduardo Rodriguez looked in good command and threw three strong innings. Willi Castro made an error. Things were going as expected. More importantly, a team that lacked for home run power in 2021 gave us a little taste of the future.

In the bottom of the third inning, Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene took on Philadelphia Phillies reliever Cam Bedrosian. It did not go well for Bedrosian.

Baddoo got a hanging changeup 0-1 and lifted it high and deep to right field. The sound was loud, and the sight was glorious. Akil had no doubt, as this one left the bat at 107 mph on a towering arc into the bullpen beyond the right field wall.

First bomb of the spring and oh yeah, @AkilBaddoo knew. pic.twitter.com/XYGaDf0VGc — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 18, 2022

Riley Greene then showed why he’s just built different, launching an 0-2 offering out to left field. A high fly ball that initially looked like a fairly routine fly ball, we’ve seen this before. When Greene drives the ball, it tends to carry a long way. The opposite field power is just one of many reasons we’re so excited to see Riley as a regular in the Tigers’ lineup this season. If Al Avila is going to “know it when he sees it,” referring to Greene and Spencer Torkelson’s readiness, then it’s a good idea to make it obvious.