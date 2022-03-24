Filed under: Detroit Tigers Game Threads GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. By Fielder's Choice Mar 24, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Time: 1:05 p.m.Place: Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio NetworkPitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize vs. RHP Clarke Schmidt More From Bless You Boys Detroit Tigers made record $31 million profit in 2021, per Forbes GameThread: Tigers vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m. GameThread: Tigers vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m. Spring training report: Beau Brieske shines, Tigers rotation looks sharp early GameThread: Tigers vs. Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m. BYB Roundtable: Grade the Detroit Tigers’ offseason Loading comments...
