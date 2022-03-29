Filed under: Detroit Tigers Game Threads GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. By Fielder's Choice Mar 29, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GameThread: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Time: 1:05 p.m.Place: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.Media: MLB.TV (Phillies' broadcast) Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. TBD More From Bless You Boys Jeimer Candelario continues to hold down the fort Roster battles in focus as the Tigers send four more to minor league camp GameThread: Tigers vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson look bound for the Opening Day roster GameThread: Tigers vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m. GameThread: Tigers vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m. Loading comments...
