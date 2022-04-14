 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 7: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3)

Time/Place: 8:10 p.m., Kauffman Stadium
SB Nation Blog: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Zack Greinke (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Game 7 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher 2021 IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Pitcher 2021 IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Mize 150.1 19.3 6.7 4.71 1.3
Greinke 171.0 17.2 5.2 4.71 1.3

Game 7 Lineups

TIGERS ROYALS
TIGERS ROYALS
Victor Reyes - RF Whit Merrifield - RF
Austin Meadows - LF Bobby Witt - 3B
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Salvador Perez - C
Miguel Cabrera - DH Carlos Santana - 1B
Akil Baddoo - CF Hunter Dozier - DH
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Adalberto Mondesi - SS
Harold Castro - SS Michael Taylor - CF
Tucker Barnhart - C Nicky Lopez - 2B

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...