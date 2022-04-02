Riley Greene has fractured foot

Riley Greene, the Detroit Tigers star outfield prospect has been diagnosed with a fractured foot, according to manager AJ Hinch. Greene fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning of Friday’s exhibition game against the New York Yankees. Greene tripled off New York starter Gerritt Cole in the game at Lakeland. He remained on base as two more runners reached and he scored on a ground ball to third base without showing any signs of injury.

Greene was seen limping down the right field line later in the game, and hobbling in a boot after the game. X rays were taken, but the results were not announced until Saturday morning.

Greene, the No 5 overall prospect on MLB.com, was on his way to earning the starting job in center field for the Tigers. He will now be out of action for a few weeks. Without him on the opening day roster, the Tigers’ outfield suddenly has questions.

Former first round draft pick Derek Hill, who is coming off a bounce back season after previously being left exposed in the Rule 5 draft a year earlier, is also out with a hamstring issue and will not be ready to go for the season opener on April 8 at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox.

Victor Reyes was informed that he made the team, according to Evan Woodbury at Mlive.com

OF Victor Reyes was informed several days ago that he made the team. The Tigers have no plans to recall Daz Cameron at this time. Eric Haase and possibly Willi Castro will be extra outfielders.



C Dustin Garneau has been informed that he made the team. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 2, 2022

Daz Cameron would be next on the depth chart, although he was optioned to triple- A Toledo last week. Willi Castro has been getting playing time in the outfield after struggling mightily in the middle infield. Reyes would figure to start the season in center field for the team at this point.

Andrew Chafin, who was signed to a two year, $13 million contract to fill a key bullpen role, has been out with a groin injury. The club brought non roster reliever Jacob Barnes back from minor league camp to take his place. The team is already without Kyle Funkhouser, who was a key part of the Tigers’ relief corp for much of the 2021 season.

None of the aforementioned injuries are thought to be terribly serious, but just enough to keep the players out of action for the start of the season.

The injuries to OF Derek Hill (hamstring) and LHP Andrew Chafin (groin) are mild, and Hinch thought it was possible that both could be ready before the end of April. Chafin was throwing normally on the field this morning.



Both will remain in Lakeland when the team goes north. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 2, 2022

Catcher Dustin Garneau has also been informed that he has made the team, leaving the club with three catchers on the roster. That would leave Eric Haase scrambling to find playing time if Garneau is the primary backup to two time gold glover Tucker Barnhart, who will start most games after being acquired in a November trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Haase spent some time in left field for Detroit last season and now figures to repeat that performance in 2022. Both Haase and Garneau are out of options, so they can not be sent to the minors without first clearing waivers.