Tigers 13, Rockies 0: Mr. 3000

The Tigers won this game. By a lot.

But let’s be real, there’s still only one thing about this game that matters, and it’s this:

We love you 3,000, Miggy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/73E9InocHT — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

Since this is only the first game of a double-header, and it will also be best remembered for Miguel Cabrera getting hits 3000 and 3001, I’m just going to hit the high points. Skubal had another strong outing, and relieve De Jesus made his MLB debut with a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth.

Inning 1: The Rockies got a Grichuk single but no runs. The bottom of the inning was where all the magic happened. Grossman singled, then Meadows hit into a fielder’s choice, all leading to the big moment as Miguel Cabrera got a one-out single and the whole game stopped to give his teammates a chance to hug him and for Cabrera to take a moment with his family. Then the game resumed and Schoop singled to score Meadows. Then Torkelson hit a home run to score three runs putting the Tigers up 4-0 and giving Miggy his big moment.

Inning 2: Nothing. (for clarity, when I say nothing I mostly mean no runs scored. Some of these were 1-2-3 innings, some had a single baserunner, but no runs scored)

Inning 3: Nothing.

Inning 4: Nothing for the Rockies. Castro singled to lead off, then Barnhart bunted to get on. Baddoo grounded into a fielder’s choice, then Grossman singled to score Castro. Tigers up 5-0.

Inning 5: Nothing.

Inning 6: While the Rockies made an effort, they got no runs. The bottom of the sixth was hot for the Tigers again. Castro doubled with one out (it really just snuck over Kris Bryant), then Baddoo got a two-out single to score Castro. Grossman singled, then Meadows walked, loading the bases for Cabrera. Miggy got hit 3001 to score Grossman and Baddoo. Then Candelario singled to score Meadows. Tigers up 9-0.

Inning 7: Nothing for the Rockies. Torkelson singled, Castro singled, then Baddoo grounded into a one-out fielder’s choice. Grossman walked then Meadows singled to score Baddoo and Torkelson. Candelario walked with the bases loaded and walked in a run. Schoop, who had some great at-bats but bat luck all game, singled to score run 13. This was the third time in the game they batted around the order.

Inning 8: Nothing.

Inning 9: De Jesus did load the bases but the inning ended with no Rockies runs, so we’ll take it.

Tigers win!

Final: Tigers 13, Rockies 0