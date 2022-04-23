Tigers 2, Rockies 3: Bats go cold

Did the Tigers just use up all their runs in Game One or what?

After a wildly successful first game in the doubleheader that saw Miguel Cabrera collect his 3000th hit, and a massive three-run homer from Spencer Torkelson as just the first inning contributions to that game, it stood to reason that the Tigers might remain red-hot into the evening.

They did not.

Called up to pitch today’s game was rookie Beau Brieske, who (in spite of what the box score might suggest) had a really solid five innings of work for his debut. Now let’s take a look at how the game got to where it did.

Things got off to a rough start in the top of the first as Connor Joe hit a leadoff home run to get things going for the Rockies. Brieske did get the next three batters out, but the initial damage put the Rockies on the board first. Schoop got a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, then Cabrera single to put two on, but a strikeout and fielder’s choice ended things with no runs for the Tigs.

Brieske had a brisk 1-2-3 in the top of the second, unfortunately the Tigers did the same in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the third, Brieske gave up a one-out single to Trejo, then with two outs Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer to put the Rockies up 3-0. In the bottom of the inning Hill reached on a one-out bunt single but the Tigers failed to capitalize on the baserunner.

Onto the fourth and it was a two-out walk to Hilliard, followed by a walk to Iglesias, but the damage was limited to just letting some guys get their steps in for the day, as no runs scored. Again, though, that luck carried into the bottom of the inning as the Tigers were three up, three down.

In the fifth, Brieske’s last inning of work, he managed to put the Rockies down in order and ended the game with 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR on 73 pitches. Really, it was a solid first outing for the newest Tigers pitcher, who genuinely looked very comfortable for his first major league game. Garneau got a one-out single, but no Tigers runs scored.

I won’t bore you too much with the sixth as it went 1-2-3 on both sides. Gomber was really solid for the Rockies all game, especially for a pitcher who is notoriously shaky on the road.

In the top of the seventh, Vest managed to put the Rockies down in order. Haase and Torkelson started the bottom of the inning with back-to-back walks but three outs in a row killed the potential rally.

The eighth was a familiar scenario with Hutchinson on the mound and the Rockies going 1-2-3. Too bad it was the same story in the bottom of the inning, too.

Bryant walked to lead off the top of the ninth, but the next three Rockies batters went down in order, and it was onto the bottom of the ninth to see if the Tigers might be able to get themselves a single run. Candelario kicked it off with a single. Haase grounded out by Candy was able to advance to second. Grossman drew a two-out walk. Meadows, with a full count, then managed to hit a triple to deep center to score Candy and Grossman. The Tigers were not able to pull out the win in the end, but at least they weren’t shut out.

Final: Rockies 3, Tigers 2