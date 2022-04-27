Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
SB Nation site: Twinkie Town
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69 ERA)
Game 17 Pitching Matchup
|Pitcher (2021 stats)
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Pitcher (2021 stats)
|IP
|FIP
|K%
|BB%
|HR/9
|fWAR
|Pineda
|109.1
|4.21
|19.2
|4.6
|1.4
|1.4
|Ryan
|26.2
|3.43
|30
|5
|1.35
|0.6
Game 17 Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Austin Meadows - LF
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Gio Urshela - 3B
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Trevor Larnach - DH
|Eric Haase - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Akil Baddoo - CF
|Nick Gordon - LF
Loading comments...