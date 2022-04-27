 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 17: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (6-10) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-8)

Time/Place: 7:40 p.m., Target Field
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 1.69 ERA)

Game 17 Pitching Matchup

Pitcher (2021 stats) IP FIP K% BB% HR/9 fWAR
Pineda 109.1 4.21 19.2 4.6 1.4 1.4
Ryan 26.2 3.43 30 5 1.35 0.6

Game 17 Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Robbie Grossman - RF Byron Buxton - CF
Austin Meadows - LF Luis Arraez - 1B
Javier Baez - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Miguel Cabrera - DH Jorge Polanco - 2B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Max Kepler - RF
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Gio Urshela - 3B
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Trevor Larnach - DH
Eric Haase - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Akil Baddoo - CF Nick Gordon - LF

