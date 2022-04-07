BYB Predictions Post: Our annual exercise to remind us just how wrong we can be

Major League Baseball has returned to us after a long, long winter of discontent. With the regular season about to get underway, it’s time for our yearly exercise in futility. The longer many of us have covered the game, the more apt we become to just throw up our hands and scream about the various injuries and disasters that have undone predictions past. As a singer once sung, “the past is a grotesque animal, and in its eyes you see, how completely wrong, you can be.”
But hey it’s worth discussing anyway, and at least sparks the conversation in terms of expectations for various top teams and players this season. You won’t be surprised to note that the Tigers are not picked to go deep in the playoffs this year. A few us give them a shot at the wild card round, however.
We’ll break this up into American League, National League, and then an awards and World Series champ section, because with the expanded wild card this whole thing is getting too long to fit.
There are some interesting trends. The NL West is packed with three teams that could all be among the top five in all of baseball this year. The potential for wild finishes and postseason reversals are plentiful. The American League feels more up for grabs this season than the past couple, as the Astros are a bit weakened by the loss of Carlos Correa, while upstarts like the Mariners and Blue Jays are threatening to tip the usual power balances in the East and West.
One thing most of us agree on: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto are likely to win the respective league MVP awards. Another is that the AL Central is looking particularly weak, which presents the Tigers an opportunity if they can reverse last year’s results, and beat up on their divisional opponents this season. We didn’t revise our predictions based on the Twins trade for Chris Paddack, but it probably wouldn’t move the needle anyway.
We’ll be interested to hear your predictions in the comments. Happy Opening Day!
AL Staff Predictions
|BYB Staff
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wild Cards
|AL WC Round
|ALDS Winners
|ALCS Winner
|Brandon Day
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays/Mariners/Yankees
|Astros/Rays
|Blue Jays/Astros
|Blue Jays
|Mr. Sunshine
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Astros
|Mariners/Rays/Tigers
|Mariners/Tigers
|Astros/Tigers
|Astros
|Brady McAtamney
|Red Sox
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Rays/Yankees/Tigers
|Yankees/Tigers
|Red Sox/Yankees
|Red Sox
|Patrick O'Kennedy
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Yankees/Rays/Angels
|Yankees/Astros
|Blue Jays/White Sox
|Blue Jays
|Fielder's Choice
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Angels
|Yankees/Rays/Astros
|Blue Jays/Astros
|White Sox/Angels
|White Sox
|Jason Law
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners
|Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners
|Yankees/Rays
|Yankees
|Rob Rogacki
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Rays/Tigers/Mariners
|Rays/Mariners
|Blue Jays/Rays
|Blue Jays
|Adam Dubbin
|Yankees
|White Sox
|Angels
|Blue Jays/Twins/Astros
|Blue Jays/Astros
|Yankees/White Sox
|White Sox
|Zane Harding
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Mariners
|Yankees/Tigers/Twins
|Yankees/Tigers
|Tigers/Blue Jays
|Blue Jays
|Ashley MacLennan
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Angels
|Rays/Tigers/Astros
|Rays/Astros
|Blue Jays/Rays
|Blue Jays
|Cameron Kaiser
|Blue Jays
|White Sox
|Astros
|Rays/Yankees/Twins
|Astros/Rays
|Blue Jays/Rays
|Blue Jays
NL Staff Predictions
|BYB Staff
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wild Cards
|NL WC Round
|NLDS Winners
|NLCS Winner
|Brandon Day
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Phillies/Giants/Padres
|Dodgers/Giants
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Mr Sunshine
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Cardinals/Giants/Padres
|Padres/Giants
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Brady McAtamney
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Phillies/Giants/Padres
|Phillies/Padres
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Brewers
|Patrick O'Kennedy
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Phillies/Giants/Padres
|Dodgers/Giants
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Fielder's Choice
|Phillies
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Braves/Mets/Padres
|Braves/Padres
|Braves/Dodgers
|Braves
|Jason Law
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Mets/Brewers/Giants
|Brewers/Giants
|Braves/Brewers
|Brewers
|Rob Rogacki
|Phillies
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Braves/Cardinals/Padres
|Phillies/Braves
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Adam Dubbin
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Giants
|Brewers/Dodgers/Padres
|Brewers/Dodgers
|Braves/Dodgers
|Braves
|Zane Harding
|Mets
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Cardinals/Giants/Padres
|Cardinals/Giants
|Mets/Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Ashley MacLennan
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Mets/Phillies/Brewers
|Mets/Phillies
|Cardinals/Dodgers
|Cardinals
|Cameron Kaiser
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Brewers/Giants/Padres
|Mets/Phillies
|Cardinals/Dodgers
|Dodgers
Awards and World Series Prediction
|BYB Staff
|AL MVP
|AL ROY
|AL Cy Young
|NL MVP
|NL ROY
|NL Cy Young
|World Series Champs
|Brandon
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Julio Rodriguez
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Juan Soto
|CJ Abrams
|Corbin Burnes
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Mr. Sunshine
|Shohei Ohtani
|Spencer Torkelson
|Shane Bieber
|Juan Soto
|Seiya Suzuki
|Corbin Burnes
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Brady Atamney
|Shohei Ohtani
|Juan Soto
|Jose Berrios
|Juan Soto
|Oneil Cruz
|Max Scherzer
|Boston Red Sox
|Patrick O'Kennedy
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Spencer Torkelson
|Gerrit Cole
|Juan Soto
|Oneil Cruz
|Walker Buehler
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Fielder's Choice
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Julio Rodriguez
|Shane Bieber
|Trea Turner
|Brennen Davis
|Corbin Burnes
|Chicago White Sox
|Jason Law
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Spencer Torkelson
|Robbie Ray
|Christian Yelich
|Oneil Cruz
|Brandon Woodruff
|Milwakuee Brewers
|Rob Rogacki
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Shane Bieber
|Bryce Harper
|CJ Abrams
|Corbin Burnes
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Adam Dubbin
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Spencer Torkelson
|Robbie Ray
|Juan Soto
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|Atlanta Braves
|Zane Harding
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Spencer Torkelson
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Trea Turner
|Hunter Greene
|Hunter Greene
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Ashley MacLennan
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr
|Riley Greene
|Shohei Ohtani
|Juan Soto
|Seiya Suzuki
|Max Scherzer
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Cameron Kaiser
|Shohei Ohtani
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Justin Verlander
|Juan Soto
|Hunter Greene
|Walker Buehler
|Los Angeles Dodgers
