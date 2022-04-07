BYB Predictions Post: Our annual exercise to remind us just how wrong we can be

Major League Baseball has returned to us after a long, long winter of discontent. With the regular season about to get underway, it’s time for our yearly exercise in futility. The longer many of us have covered the game, the more apt we become to just throw up our hands and scream about the various injuries and disasters that have undone predictions past. As a singer once sung, “the past is a grotesque animal, and in its eyes you see, how completely wrong, you can be.”

But hey it’s worth discussing anyway, and at least sparks the conversation in terms of expectations for various top teams and players this season. You won’t be surprised to note that the Tigers are not picked to go deep in the playoffs this year. A few us give them a shot at the wild card round, however.

We’ll break this up into American League, National League, and then an awards and World Series champ section, because with the expanded wild card this whole thing is getting too long to fit.

There are some interesting trends. The NL West is packed with three teams that could all be among the top five in all of baseball this year. The potential for wild finishes and postseason reversals are plentiful. The American League feels more up for grabs this season than the past couple, as the Astros are a bit weakened by the loss of Carlos Correa, while upstarts like the Mariners and Blue Jays are threatening to tip the usual power balances in the East and West.

One thing most of us agree on: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto are likely to win the respective league MVP awards. Another is that the AL Central is looking particularly weak, which presents the Tigers an opportunity if they can reverse last year’s results, and beat up on their divisional opponents this season. We didn’t revise our predictions based on the Twins trade for Chris Paddack, but it probably wouldn’t move the needle anyway.

We’ll be interested to hear your predictions in the comments. Happy Opening Day!

AL Staff Predictions BYB Staff AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Cards AL WC Round ALDS Winners ALCS Winner BYB Staff AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Cards AL WC Round ALDS Winners ALCS Winner Brandon Day Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays/Mariners/Yankees Astros/Rays Blue Jays/Astros Blue Jays Mr. Sunshine Yankees White Sox Astros Mariners/Rays/Tigers Mariners/Tigers Astros/Tigers Astros Brady McAtamney Red Sox White Sox Mariners Rays/Yankees/Tigers Yankees/Tigers Red Sox/Yankees Red Sox Patrick O'Kennedy Blue Jays White Sox Astros Yankees/Rays/Angels Yankees/Astros Blue Jays/White Sox Blue Jays Fielder's Choice Blue Jays White Sox Angels Yankees/Rays/Astros Blue Jays/Astros White Sox/Angels White Sox Jason Law Yankees White Sox Astros Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners Yankees/Rays Yankees Rob Rogacki Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Rays/Tigers/Mariners Rays/Mariners Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays Adam Dubbin Yankees White Sox Angels Blue Jays/Twins/Astros Blue Jays/Astros Yankees/White Sox White Sox Zane Harding Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Yankees/Tigers/Twins Yankees/Tigers Tigers/Blue Jays Blue Jays Ashley MacLennan Blue Jays White Sox Angels Rays/Tigers/Astros Rays/Astros Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays Cameron Kaiser Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays/Yankees/Twins Astros/Rays Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays

NL Staff Predictions BYB Staff NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Cards NL WC Round NLDS Winners NLCS Winner BYB Staff NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Cards NL WC Round NLDS Winners NLCS Winner Brandon Day Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Dodgers/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers Mr Sunshine Braves Brewers Dodgers Cardinals/Giants/Padres Padres/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers Brady McAtamney Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Phillies/Padres Brewers/Dodgers Brewers Patrick O'Kennedy Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Dodgers/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers Fielder's Choice Phillies Cardinals Dodgers Braves/Mets/Padres Braves/Padres Braves/Dodgers Braves Jason Law Braves Cardinals Dodgers Mets/Brewers/Giants Brewers/Giants Braves/Brewers Brewers Rob Rogacki Phillies Brewers Dodgers Braves/Cardinals/Padres Phillies/Braves Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers Adam Dubbin Braves Cardinals Giants Brewers/Dodgers/Padres Brewers/Dodgers Braves/Dodgers Braves Zane Harding Mets Brewers Dodgers Cardinals/Giants/Padres Cardinals/Giants Mets/Cardinals Cardinals Ashley MacLennan Braves Cardinals Dodgers Mets/Phillies/Brewers Mets/Phillies Cardinals/Dodgers Cardinals Cameron Kaiser Braves Cardinals Dodgers Brewers/Giants/Padres Mets/Phillies Cardinals/Dodgers Dodgers