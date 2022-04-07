 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BYB Predictions Post: Our annual exercise to remind us just how wrong we can be

Happy Opening Day!

By Brandon Day
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball has returned to us after a long, long winter of discontent. With the regular season about to get underway, it’s time for our yearly exercise in futility. The longer many of us have covered the game, the more apt we become to just throw up our hands and scream about the various injuries and disasters that have undone predictions past. As a singer once sung, “the past is a grotesque animal, and in its eyes you see, how completely wrong, you can be.”

But hey it’s worth discussing anyway, and at least sparks the conversation in terms of expectations for various top teams and players this season. You won’t be surprised to note that the Tigers are not picked to go deep in the playoffs this year. A few us give them a shot at the wild card round, however.

We’ll break this up into American League, National League, and then an awards and World Series champ section, because with the expanded wild card this whole thing is getting too long to fit.

There are some interesting trends. The NL West is packed with three teams that could all be among the top five in all of baseball this year. The potential for wild finishes and postseason reversals are plentiful. The American League feels more up for grabs this season than the past couple, as the Astros are a bit weakened by the loss of Carlos Correa, while upstarts like the Mariners and Blue Jays are threatening to tip the usual power balances in the East and West.

One thing most of us agree on: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto are likely to win the respective league MVP awards. Another is that the AL Central is looking particularly weak, which presents the Tigers an opportunity if they can reverse last year’s results, and beat up on their divisional opponents this season. We didn’t revise our predictions based on the Twins trade for Chris Paddack, but it probably wouldn’t move the needle anyway.

We’ll be interested to hear your predictions in the comments. Happy Opening Day!

AL Staff Predictions

BYB Staff AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Cards AL WC Round ALDS Winners ALCS Winner
Brandon Day Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays/Mariners/Yankees Astros/Rays Blue Jays/Astros Blue Jays
Mr. Sunshine Yankees White Sox Astros Mariners/Rays/Tigers Mariners/Tigers Astros/Tigers Astros
Brady McAtamney Red Sox White Sox Mariners Rays/Yankees/Tigers Yankees/Tigers Red Sox/Yankees Red Sox
Patrick O'Kennedy Blue Jays White Sox Astros Yankees/Rays/Angels Yankees/Astros Blue Jays/White Sox Blue Jays
Fielder's Choice Blue Jays White Sox Angels Yankees/Rays/Astros Blue Jays/Astros White Sox/Angels White Sox
Jason Law Yankees White Sox Astros Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners Rays/Blue Jays/Mariners Yankees/Rays Yankees
Rob Rogacki Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Rays/Tigers/Mariners Rays/Mariners Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays
Adam Dubbin Yankees White Sox Angels Blue Jays/Twins/Astros Blue Jays/Astros Yankees/White Sox White Sox
Zane Harding Blue Jays White Sox Mariners Yankees/Tigers/Twins Yankees/Tigers Tigers/Blue Jays Blue Jays
Ashley MacLennan Blue Jays White Sox Angels Rays/Tigers/Astros Rays/Astros Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays
Cameron Kaiser Blue Jays White Sox Astros Rays/Yankees/Twins Astros/Rays Blue Jays/Rays Blue Jays

NL Staff Predictions

BYB Staff NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Cards NL WC Round NLDS Winners NLCS Winner
Brandon Day Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Dodgers/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers
Mr Sunshine Braves Brewers Dodgers Cardinals/Giants/Padres Padres/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers
Brady McAtamney Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Phillies/Padres Brewers/Dodgers Brewers
Patrick O'Kennedy Braves Brewers Dodgers Phillies/Giants/Padres Dodgers/Giants Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers
Fielder's Choice Phillies Cardinals Dodgers Braves/Mets/Padres Braves/Padres Braves/Dodgers Braves
Jason Law Braves Cardinals Dodgers Mets/Brewers/Giants Brewers/Giants Braves/Brewers Brewers
Rob Rogacki Phillies Brewers Dodgers Braves/Cardinals/Padres Phillies/Braves Brewers/Dodgers Dodgers
Adam Dubbin Braves Cardinals Giants Brewers/Dodgers/Padres Brewers/Dodgers Braves/Dodgers Braves
Zane Harding Mets Brewers Dodgers Cardinals/Giants/Padres Cardinals/Giants Mets/Cardinals Cardinals
Ashley MacLennan Braves Cardinals Dodgers Mets/Phillies/Brewers Mets/Phillies Cardinals/Dodgers Cardinals
Cameron Kaiser Braves Cardinals Dodgers Brewers/Giants/Padres Mets/Phillies Cardinals/Dodgers Dodgers

Awards and World Series Prediction

BYB Staff AL MVP AL ROY AL Cy Young NL MVP NL ROY NL Cy Young World Series Champs
Brandon Vladimir Guerrero Jr Julio Rodriguez Eduardo Rodriguez Juan Soto CJ Abrams Corbin Burnes Toronto Blue Jays
Mr. Sunshine Shohei Ohtani Spencer Torkelson Shane Bieber Juan Soto Seiya Suzuki Corbin Burnes Los Angeles Dodgers
Brady Atamney Shohei Ohtani Juan Soto Jose Berrios Juan Soto Oneil Cruz Max Scherzer Boston Red Sox
Patrick O'Kennedy Vladimir Guerrero Jr Spencer Torkelson Gerrit Cole Juan Soto Oneil Cruz Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers
Fielder's Choice Vladimir Guerrero Jr Julio Rodriguez Shane Bieber Trea Turner Brennen Davis Corbin Burnes Chicago White Sox
Jason Law Vladimir Guerrero Jr Spencer Torkelson Robbie Ray Christian Yelich Oneil Cruz Brandon Woodruff Milwakuee Brewers
Rob Rogacki Vladimir Guerrero Jr Bobby Witt Jr. Shane Bieber Bryce Harper CJ Abrams Corbin Burnes Los Angeles Dodgers
Adam Dubbin Vladimir Guerrero Jr Spencer Torkelson Robbie Ray Juan Soto Hunter Greene Logan Webb Atlanta Braves
Zane Harding Vladimir Guerrero Jr Spencer Torkelson Eduardo Rodriguez Trea Turner Hunter Greene Hunter Greene St. Louis Cardinals
Ashley MacLennan Vladimir Guerrero Jr Riley Greene Shohei Ohtani Juan Soto Seiya Suzuki Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays
Cameron Kaiser Shohei Ohtani Bobby Witt Jr. Justin Verlander Juan Soto Hunter Greene Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers

