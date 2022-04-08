Introduce yourselves to the Bless You Boys community!

Welcome to Bless You Boys, your home for all things Detroit Tigers baseball on the SB Nation platform! We are so thrilled to have everyone here for the 2022 season, and wanted to kick things off with a little Opening Day tradition we have around here: the welcome and introduction post!

For those of you who are long-time readers of the site, this will be old hat for you, so I hope you’ve been polishing some really great intro comments to let the new arrivals know who you are. For readers who may have just discovered us over the dreadful 2021-22 offseason that would not end: we’re so happy you chose to spend your time here with us, and look forward to being your go-to destination for Tigers news and insights all year long.

Before we get into the fun stuff, the necessary housekeeping must be attended to. First and foremost: be nice to each other and to us (writers are delicate creatures, be gentle with us!). If you’re not sure what we mean by “nice” just have a quick look at the community guidelines page to see what is and isn’t okay in our comment section. While you’re clicking links, why not take a gander at our Masthead to see who’s in charge and whose names you’ll see on a bunch of articles.

And hey, if you feel like writing something yourself, almost every single staff writer got their job by starting with FanPosts, so feel free to answer the regular Friday prompts, or write a post about something that interests you! The fantastic long-time community here is full of smart folks with baseball knowledge, and the conversations are always among the best features of the site.

Now that we’ve taken care of all that, why not head to the comment section and tell us a little about yourself. How long have you been part of the community? How did you fall in love with baseball? How long have you been a Tigers fan? If you typically just read and don’t comment this is a wonderful time to let us know you’re here and say hi to the rest of the community.

And as for us: we’re so excited to bring you another season of articles, shortforms, podcasts, recaps, and more! We can’t wait to see what 2022 has to offer.