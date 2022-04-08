Detroit Tigers (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)
Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation site: South Side Sox
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA in 2021) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA in 2021)
Game 1 Pitching Matchup (2021 Stats)
|Pitcher
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Pitcher
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Rodriguez
|157.2
|27.4
|7.0
|3.32
|3.8
|Giolito
|178.2
|27.9
|7.2
|3.79
|4.0
Here's your 2022 Tigers #OpeningDay lineup! pic.twitter.com/9UnnAz7THb— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2022
Lucas Giolito will be the first Sox pitcher to make three consecutive Opening Day starts since LHP Mark Buehrle (2008-11), and the first RHP since Jack McDowell (1991-94).— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2022
⏰: 12:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/VQnrxIVTOr
