Game 1: Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

It's Opening Day in Detroit!

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)

Time/Place: 1:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation site: South Side Sox
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA in 2021) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (11-9, 3.53 ERA in 2021)

Game 1 Pitching Matchup (2021 Stats)

Pitcher IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Rodriguez 157.2 27.4 7.0 3.32 3.8
Giolito 178.2 27.9 7.2 3.79 4.0

