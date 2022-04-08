Happy Opening Day, Tigers fans!

The winter was long, and the lockout was even colder, but we made it. The 2022 Detroit Tigers are a substantially improved team, and after a long seven years away from the playoffs, optimism runs high that the rebuilding era is in the past, and a new era of quality Detroit Tigers baseball is at hand.

Opening Day in Detroit is a holiday and an outdoor festival rolled into one. If you’re headed down to the game today, we’re jealous, but we wish you a fun time and a Tigers’ victory. In celebration of the Detroit Tigers return to action, we’ve also got an offer and a contest for you.

If you’re not already familiar with Ballpark Blueprints, they’re one of our favorite sites for cool sports merchandise and gifts. Quite a few of our staff already have a Comerica Park or Tiger Stadium blueprint framed and hanging in their home or office. From blueprints of all your favorite sports stadiums, arenas, and championship golf courses, whether in college or pro ball, to T-shirts, mugs, mural, and ornaments, the selection of unique items for the sports fan in your life is pretty great.

Ballpark Blueprints has prints of both Comerica Park and Tiger Stadium, along with a full line of Old Tiger Stadium merchandise. They also recently released a new line of “team colors” shirts that look really good as well. Maybe you’re a golfer about to celebrate the new season as the Masters tournament is contested this weekend. They’ve got cool golf course blueprints as well.

Now, Ballpark Blueprints has an offer for Bless You Boys readers. Use the promo code BLESSYOUBOYS and receive 10 percent off any purchase. No limits. Take a look at their catalog of products, enter the promo code as you check out, and bam, ten percent off, even on already discounted items.

Tigers home run contest

Finally, for one lucky Bless You Boys reader, we’ve got a free print or t-shirt of your choice to giveaway, courtesy of Ballpark Blueprints. Comment below with the first Tigers’ hitter to hit a home run during the 2022 regular season, and we’ll pick one winner randomly from the group of correct answers.

Your comment must be logged below before first pitch on Friday, April 8, Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox. So get your entry in before the 1:05 pm ET start, and good luck!