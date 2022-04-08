Get your Spencer Torkelson “TORK” shirt from BreakingT!

There are some truly great constants from season to season in baseball: great plays, stellar home runs, rain delays, and bad umpire calls. But one constant we enjoy most is the ability of custom shirt brand BreakingT to bring us unique player tees that are fun and timely.

They didn’t disappoint this year, bringing us a Spencer Torkelson shirt that will hopefully be a much-loved (and well-worn) shirt for years to come. It’s a simple design but speaks volumes to the impact we hope Tork will have leading the Tigers to an exciting, winning future.

As we post this, Torkelson has yet to see his first major league at-bat, so let’s hope this is a bit of a good luck charm for the game and the whole Opening Series. We’re sure there will be many more great Tigers-themed shirts this season, but this one is a really fun way to celebrate a new generation of Tigers’ talent.