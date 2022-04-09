 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Tigers Links: Scenes from Opening Day

In case you missed it...

By Ashley MacLennan
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Truly there is one thing and one thing only on our minds this weekend, and that is the return of Tigers baseball to Detroit. While we are sad to report that Opening Day has not yet been made a national holiday, the happier news is that the Tigers won their first game of the season against AL Central rivals the Chicago White Sox, and they did it in the ninth with a breathtaking Javier Baez walk-off.

If this doesn’t bring an enormous smile to your face and give you a little chill of delight, I don’t know what will.

Now THAT is how you start a season.

With the Tigers basking in their perfect record for as long as it lasts, we wanted to take this Saturday morning links post as an opportunity to share some of the sights you might have missed from the ballpark yesterday. While I can’t deliver a beer and hot dog directly to you, this might be the next best thing to being there.

First of all, as usualy, CMo looked incredible.

Detroit native Jack White did the National Anthem and had a nice inning in the booth where he talked about Detroiters, Ian Kinsler, and feeding off crowd energy.

Before his big walk-off moment, Javy was already showing his worth on the field.

And man, oh, man it was nice to see a full house again.

A few of the guys took to social media to express Opening Day gratitudes.

And after the game there was still basketball to be enjoyed.

The Tigers also took a moment to remember Kimera Bartee and spotlight the memorial patch the team would be wearing this season.

And last but not least, a great roundup over on the Tigers’ YouTube (they’re really putting effort into making their channel fun this year, it seems).

We’ll be back with regular newsy links posts next week, but for the weekend, we’re just having fun.

And it wouldn’t be a links post without your daily tiger.

