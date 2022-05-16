We’re giving away an autographed photo of Ty Madden!

When the Detroit Tigers drafted Ty Madden with the 32nd pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of the University of Texas, the selection was lauded as one of the best values in the entire draft. Madden, who was thought to have a strong chance at being taken in the top 10 picks, now rates as the sixth-best prospect in Detroit’s farm system according to MLB Pipeline.

There were some early concerns about his high arm slot and angle to the plate, but Madden boosts good velocity and a nasty slider. He’s also corrected some of those arm slot concerns with the help of the Tigers’ player development team. He’s just getting started, but so far Madden is looking like quite a good bargain.

I had the opportunity to make Madden the subject of my camera lens during a recent homestand with the West Michigan Whitecaps in Grand Rapids. Now, we are offering you the opportunity to win an autographed copy of one of those splendid pictures. We will get to the details of how to enter the giveaway contest in a moment, but first, let’s take a look at the prize!

This 8x10 photo was taken while Madden was warming up prior to his start on April 17 in the ‘Caps rivalry game against the Lansing Lugnuts. In addition to the signature it bears on the front of the image, it’s inscribed with his name and the date of the photo discreetly on the back. Genuinely one of a kind, this image and autograph don’t exist in printed form anywhere else. It would be a beautiful addition to any prospect junkie’s memorabilia collection — I’m having a hard time parting with it myself!

In order to select a proud new owner for this little gem, we’ve decided to set up a contest. Prior to Madden’s next start, expected to be on Tuesday, May 17, comment on this post with your prediction of how he will fare against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in that game. Correctly guessing the number of batters he strikes out, walks he allows, and earned runs he gives up will make you our winner. We’ll reach out to you to coordinate the receipt of your loot.

Multiple correct guesses will be resolved with a random selection among entrants. As a kicker, sharing this giveaway on social media and linking your post in the comments will count as an extra entry in your favor if a tiebreaker is needed. On the other hand, if no one lands on the winning combination, we’ll give you the chance to try again another time.

I’ll give you a hand the best way I know how: In his six starts at the High-A level this season, Madden is averaging 3 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, with a strikeout rate of 10.4 batters per nine innings and a walk rate of 2.7 batters per nine innings. Armed with this knowledge, feel free to submit your answers any time before the first pitch.

Are there other players on the Whitecaps roster you’d like a chance to win a picture of? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll try to make it happen. In the meantime, may the odds ever be in your favor!