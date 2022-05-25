Hens lose as Matt Manning’s rehab start is cut short again

Nashville Sounds 6, Toledo Mud Hens 4 (F/11)(box)

Matt Manning’s rehabilitation start in Toledo did not go well. After a strong first inning in which the big right-hander struck out the side and showed some pretty good breaking balls, he was yanked with two outs in the second after throwing 30 pitches in the inning. They were perhaps just being careful about letting him go through that long an inning, but whatever the circumstances, his command was poor and he walked two batters, the second of which was the end of his outing. At this point, the rehab assignment is starting to resemble a reassignment.

The Hens got on the board first, as a Brendon Davis single eventually led to a Trayce Thompson RBI double. Manning gave a run back, and Miguel Diaz allowed an unearned run in the fourth with help from a Dane Myers throwing error, while Drew Hutchison allowed a Pablo Lopez solo shot in the seventh.

The Hens reached the bottom of the ninth in a tight spot, but they mounted a comeback. Kody Clemens got it started with a single, and after Sounds’ reliever Hobie Harris struck out Thompson, he walked Jame Westbrook, Dustin Garneau, and Ryan Lavarnway in a row. The last of those walks scored Clemens, and Harris was finally lifted. An error on Sounds shortstop Brice Turang allowed Josh Lester to reach first and the tying run to score. Unfortunately, Jacob Robson and Zack Short struck out swinging to end the rally a run short of victory.

Derek Law kept the Hens in it with a scoreless ninth and tenth inning, and in the bottom of the tenth, the Sounds used a pair of intentional walks to Clemens and Westbrook to keep the Hens off the board. Luis Castillo came on and allowed three runs in the top of the ninth and the Hens couldn’t answer back in the bottom half, though Josh Lester did double home the runner who starts on second.

Coming Up Next: The Hens send LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 4.38 ERA) to the mound Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. EDT. Nashville counters with RHP Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.66 ERA) who we’re sad to report does not resemble George Constanza.

The mighty Tigers Minor League Report has the footage from Manning’s outing.

Here’s every pitch from Matt Manning’s brief outing with the Toledo Mud Hens earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/irCc8K1evb — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 25, 2022

Erie SeaWolves 7, Bowie Baysox 1 (box)

Austin Bergner was good again on Tuesday evening, and the SeaWolves blew the game open with a five run fifth inning to win comfortably.

Gage Workman and Dillon Dingler staked Bergner to an early lead with solo shots in the second and third inning, respectively. The right-hander took it from there, twirling 4 2⁄ 3 innings of one hit ball. Bergner did walk four, but scattered three hits, one of them a solo shot in the third inning, and punched out five along the way. Billy Lescher, Nick Kuzia, and Zac Houston took it the rest of the way in scoreless fashion.

The game got away from Bowie in the fifth. Luis Carpio led off with his first home run of the year, and after Dylan Rosa struck out, Dillon Dingler single to center. That brought up Kerry Carpenter, who continues to mash, drilling a two-run homer to right. Carpenter now has 12 home runs on the year, and has been on fire over the last week in particular. Andre Lipcius grounded out after Carpenter’s blast, but Quincy Nieporte walked, and Parker Meadows ambushed the first pitch he saw, homering to right field as well.

Meadows also doubled in one of his best games since jumping to Double-A. He needed it. Dingler had three hits, while Carpenter and Workman also had two hit games.

Coming Up Next: The Baysox will send LHP Drew Rom (2-1, 3.98 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday night. The SeaWolves are still making their plans.

Gage Workman, Dillon Dingler, Luis Carpio, Kerry Carpenter, and Parker Meadows star in…



B.O.B. - Bombs Over Bowie pic.twitter.com/A8VxJ6OILL — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) May 25, 2022

Dayton Dragons 10, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (box)

The Dragons scorched the ‘Caps bullpen for eight runs to win easily in Comstock Park on Tuesday night. Keider Montero started for West Michigan and was decent, allowing two runs in four innings of work with one walk and five strikeouts. However, the offense would tally just one hit, a seventh inning solo shot from catcher Josh Crouch.

Gio Arriera and Michael Bienlien were the victims of a huge sixth inning for Dayton in which they scored three runs apiece off the two relievers. Jack O’Loughlin was called on the get the final six outs in the laugher and allowed two more Dragons runs late.

Coming Up Next: RHP Jordan Marks (0-3, 5.33 ERA) gets the call for West Michigan on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. EDT—thank you, the :05 bit always irritates me—against RHP Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 4.30 ERA).

Tampa Tarpons 7, Lakeland Flying Tigers 5 (box)

Garrett Burhenn had a wild outing, but the offense battled back to overcome an early deficit only for this one to slip away late on Tuesday. Burhenn is racking up monster strikeout totals so far, and punched out 10 in this one as well, however the three hits he allowed were all home runs. The Flying Tigers fought back with a five run second inning punctuated by a two-run triple from Manuel Sequera, who promptly scored on a wild pitch. However, the bullpen leaked a few runs in the late innings as Lakeland failed to push a few more runs across.

Coming Up Next: The two clubs will play two tomorrow, starting at 4:00 p.m. EDT. No starters are announced yet.