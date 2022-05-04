Rain makes for a quiet Tuesday down on the farm

Toledo Mud Hens vs. Worcester Red Sox (postponed)

It was a rainy Tuesday in the Midwest, and the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates were far from the only teams affected. Toledo was supposed to welcome in the Worcester Red Sox as well, but they’ll play a doubleheader on Thursday now instead.

Wednesday’s matchup features LHP Joey Wentz (0-0, 4.02 ERA) against RHP Connor Seabold (2-0, 1.74 ERA). First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. EDT.

Altoona Curve 5, Erie SeaWolves 2 (F/6)(box)

This rain shortened matchup saw SeaWolves starter Reese Olson (#7, BYB) get knocked around a little bit for the first time this season. On a quiet evening from the offense, it was a little too much to overcome in six innings.

Olson started strong, punching out the first two hitters he faced, but Blake Sabol fought through an eight-pitch PA to draw a walk, and Liover Peguero tripled to score him. Olson bounced back to get the third out by strikeout at well, but he was a little shaky throughout the outing. Of course, it was also a really wet day, so probably nothing really here to note. He allowed some hard contact in the second inning, including a double, and then leaked a pair of runs in the third. Errors from Gage Workman and Kerry Carpenter meant that only one run was earned, but the unearned run proved to be the game winner.

Erie got on board in the fourth when Dane Myers drew a two-out walk, stole second and then scored on a Quincy Nieporte double. They got another run in the fifth when Dillon Dingler (#3, BYB) spanked an opposite field double and scored on a solid single to center field from Andre Lipcius. Any chance of a comeback was spoiled when the Curve scored a pair of runs against veteran reliever Alex Powers, opening the three-run lead that stood when play was officially called off.

Dingler had a single to go with the double, and has now hit in five straight games with only three strikeouts, a home runs, two doubles, seven hits and a walk in that span. Hopefully he’s settling in after a rocky start to the year. Quincy Nieporte likewise had a single and a double in the contest.

Up Next: The Curve sent RHP Luis Ortiz (1-0, 4.60 ERA) to the mound at 6:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The SeaWolves haven’t announced a starter as of this writing.

West Michigan Whitecaps at Lansing Lugnuts (postponed)

So, as we were saying, it rained a lot in the area on Tuesday. My workplace developed a leak in the office roof over the weekend, and today was like an episode of NewsRadio — if you know, you know — as our office space grew steamy and we were slowly driven mad by the occasional burst of dripping water from the tunnelling tarp to 50 gallon trash can situation rigged by a nonchalant maintenance department...but I digress, yes the Whitecaps and Lugnuts were rained out as well.

They’ll play two at Jackson Field on Wednesday instead. Game 1 features RHP Dylan Smith (1-2, 3.21 ERA), who has been impressive so far, but is coming off his first hiccup off the season last time out. The Lugnuts will start Hogan Harris (0-1, 6.00 ERA), with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 2, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 1 (F/5)(box)

This one was was shut down as soon as possible after a 40 minute delay. Garrett Burhenn cruised through five innings for Lakeland, allowing a solo shot but no more. He struck out three with no walks allowed and took it the distance. The offense pushed across some runs in the second inning, when the Mussels kicked the ball around and starter Marco Raya walked in a pair of runs in. Izaac Pacheco had two hits in the contest.

Neither team has announced a starter for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. EDT start time.