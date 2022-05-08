Tigers 0, Astros 5: Hope your mom didn’t watch this

This Mother’s Day, if there’s anything I wish, it’s that your mother isn’t a Detroit Tigers fan. If she is, then today’s loss probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to her, but it’s definitely not the gift she might have wanted on her big day.

While both teams donned the newest edition of the mother’s day cap, an inexplicably beige... grey... greige number with minor pink elements, and players wore their pink socks and accessories, there was something the Tigers forgot in the clubhouse, or possibly at the hotel. Offense.

And while Dan might try and try again to remind us that “that wouldn’t have been a home run in any other park” it doesn’t matter when it counts in the park you’re playing in.

Anyway, the story here is that the Tigers were bad, and they’ve been bad, and while this is a team that should be performing better than it has been, today was not the day they decided to show it. If you’re one of those people who likes to feel pain for fun, here’s a brief rundown of how the Tigers lost.

Wily Peralta was the starter for the day and went 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K on 44 pitches, so.... uh... not good. Drew Hutchison came on in relief, as it was a bullpen day through and through, and he was also not good, going 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR on 45 pitches. That one hit? A grand slam for Diaz.

The Tigers got but one hit, a double off the bat of Schoop in the top of the second.

The Astros on the other hand added insult to injury with a Bregman solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, and in the top of the ninth they absolutely robbed the Tigers of a chance to save some face by snagging a would-be Baez home run right over the wall. Rude.

It was a bad game, where nothing was really working (actually that’s not fair to Will Vest who had a very respectable two hitless innings of work, giving up one walk and collecting two strikeouts.)

Not good. Best forgotten.

Sorry, mom.

Final: Astros 5, Tigers 0