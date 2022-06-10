 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 57: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers (23-33) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-23)

Time/Place: 7:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation site: Bluebird Banter
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 10.13 ERA) vs. RHP José Berríos (4-2, 5.24 ERA)

Robbie Grossman returns to the leadoff spot, while Daz Cameron moves to the injured list with a yet undisclosed injury, because of course...

