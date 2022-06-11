Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Time/Place: 4:10 p.m., Comerica Park
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA)
The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 11, 2022
*Following last night’s game, optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple A Toledo
*Reinstated OF Victor Reyes from the 10-day injured list
How we line up for Game 2 vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/uLqvQbCZb8— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 11, 2022
