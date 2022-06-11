 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 58: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 4:10 p.m.

Beau Brieske takes on Kevin Gausman this afternoon.

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time/Place: 4:10 p.m., Comerica Park
SB Nation site: Bluebird Banter
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (0-5, 4.93 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA)

