Andrew Navigato smacks walkoff homer for Erie

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Columbus Clippers 4 (F/10)(box)

The Hens prevailed after a back and forth contest in 10 innings on Wednesday. Brendon Davis had the game winning RBI off former Tigers’ prospect, Anthony Castro, in the top of the 10th, and a dominant two inning save from Derek Law sealed the victory.

Nivaldo Rodriguez got the start, and pitched in and out of trouble for five innings, getting some nice defense along the way. He allowed eight hits and recorded just one strikeout, but gave up just single runs in the first and fourth innings.

Trayce Thompson put the Hens on the board in the second, tying the game with a leadoff home run, his third. Zack Short drilled a solo shot in the third, but the Clippers tied things at two apiece in the fourth. After Riley Greene grounded out, Thompson launched another blast in the seventh, but the Clippers scored a pair in the bottom of the eighth off Miguel Diaz to tie things up, sending it to the 10th, where Brendon Davis’ line drive single to center was the difference.

Both Austin Meadows and Riley Greene went 0-for-3 on the day. Greene had a walk and a strikeout along the way.

Thompson: 2-5, 2 R, RBI, 2 HR, SO

Short: 1-4, R, RBI, HR, BB

Robson: 1-2, R, RBI, SO, SB

Rodriguez: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.73 ERA) takes on Clippers’ LHP Kirk McCarty (1-1, 2.13 ERA) on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Erie SeaWolves 5, Harrisburg Senators 4 (box)

A walkoff solo shot off the bat of second baseman Andrew Navigato carried Erie to a come from behind victory on Wednesday evening. Reese Olson gave them another solid start, and the SeaWolves made it two in a row in this best of six home set.

Olson gave up more good contact than usual, allowing seven hits, but a cluster of of fourth inning knocks that led to the Senators first two runs was really the only weak point in his outing. The SeaWolves answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Reliever Billy Lescher allowed a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, while Dillon Dingler doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.

The SeaWolves entered the late innings down a run, but they got it back in the eighth as Dane Myers doubled in Kerry Carpenter to tie the game. A clean top of the ninth from right-hander Brendan White set the stage, and Navigato ended it with style.

Walk-off winner for Erie

Andrew Navigato blasts a home run with 2 outs in the 9th to give Erie the 5-4 victory. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/21CeoBYINw — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 2, 2022

Dingler: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, SO

Carpenter: 1-3, 2 R, BB

Myers: 1-3, RBI, 2B, BB, SO

Navigato: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, SO

Olson: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: The SeaWolves will send RHP Chance Kirby (4-1, 1.34 ERA) to the mound on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. EDT. The Senators have yet to announce.

West Michigan Whitecaps 8, Lake County Captains 0 (box)

A strong start from Carlos Guzman, and a Wenceel Perez grand slam, powered the Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Guzman wasn’t overpowering, and has really struggled to start the year, but he scattered four hits over five innings, striking out three. The Whitecaps got on the board first in the second inning as Austin Murr doubled and Lake County issued four straight walks. Mistakes were made.

Ulrich Bojarski homered in the fifth, and the ‘Caps pushed across another run in the sixth, but it was Perez’s slam that put a stamp on this one. The young infielder has found a whole new level of power this season and is vying with Colt Keith for intrigue at this point in the Whitecaps lineup. Perez currently holds an .894 OPS with a .538 SLG.

Perez: 3-4, R, 5 RBI, HR, BB, SO

Bojarski: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, HR, 2 BB, 2 SO

Guzman (W, 2-4): 5.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 SO

Coming Up Next: The Whitecaps send RHP Dylan Smith (4-3, 2.54 ERA) to the mound on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Bradenton Marauders 4, Lakeland Flying Tigers 0 (box)

Garrett Burhenn made a couple mistakes in an otherwise solid start, and the Flying Tigers just couldn’t back with any offense in this one. Burhenn allowed a run on a pair of walks and an errant pickoff throw in the first, and that led to a run, but it was a two run shot in the third that gave Bradenton a little cushion, and they were able to cruise pretty comfortably from that point on.

Carlos Mendoza had two of Lakeland’s six hits as they were pretty well dominated by Bradenton’s Joelvis Del Rosario. A sixth inning double from Manuel Sequera was the only runner who reached second base until the bottom of the ninth when Robert Campos singled and stole second with two outs.

Mendoza: 2-3

Burhenn (L, 2-1): 5.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: No starters are announced yet for Thursday night’s 6:30 p.m. EDT tilt with the Marauders.