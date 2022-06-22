Michael Pineda’s rehab start goes well, while the Erie SeaWolves pummel the Baysox

Toledo Mud Hens 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 2 (box)

The Mud Hens rode a solid rehab start and a good night for infielder John Valente to victory over the RailRiders on Tuesday night. They now hold a 35-30 record and stand fourth in the International League West.

Pineda did his thing and looked very Michael Pineda-like over 3 1⁄ 3 innings of work. he scattered four singles, struck out two, and allowed one run, throwing 31 of 46 pitches for strikes. He shouldn’t be too long in rejoining the Tigers.

A single and a stolen base from Estevan Florial gave the RailRiders a lead in the top of the first when Oswald Peraza knocked a grounder through the right side for an RBI single against Pineda. The veteran right-hander cruised the rest of the way.

In the second, Brandon Davis walked with one out and Josh Lester followed with a single. Ali Sanchez, recently acquired defensive specialist catcher released from the Cardinals’ system, struck out, but Valente and Jack Lopez followed with singles to plate two runs. The RailRiders got one back in the fifth, but another RBI single from Valente in the seventh sent Josh Lester home as the eventual deciding run.

John Valente coming through again! We have taken back the lead on another RBI single by Valente!



Bottom 7:



Mud Hounds: 3@swbrailriders: 2#LetsGoHounds l #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/nEPwaqDWaU — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) June 22, 2022

Valente: 2-3, 2 RBI

Lopez: 1-2, RBI, BB

Pineda: 3.1 IP, ER, 4 H, BB, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-1, 3.58 ERA) gets the start on Wednesday night looking to make it two in a row against the New York Yankees affiliate. The RailRiders haven’t announced a starter.

Erie SeaWolves 11, Bowie Baysox 0 (box)

Erie is now 36-28 after walloping the Baysox on Tuesday night. They stand third in the Eastern League Southwest division.

Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez had huge nights at the top of the order in this one, but everyone hit as the SeaWolves collected seven extra base hits, eleven in all, plus three walks. Markus Solbach tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks, but the offense was the star of the show.

The SeaWolves got started quickly, as Kerry Carpenter belted the first of two doubles on the night, this one scoring Lipcius for a quick 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, they blew the Baysox away with a six-run inning. Perez drove in the first run, but Lipcius landed the big blow, driving a three-run shot out to right center field for his sixth home of the season. Quincy Nieporte followed with a solo shot, and they didn’t stop there as Dane Myers followed with a double and Dillon Dingler singled him home.

Andre Lipcius flashing his oppo pop once again with this 3-run blast to right center. It’s his 6th home run of the season. @Greg_Gania has the call. pic.twitter.com/CcqwJh7b9C — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 21, 2022

Perez tripled home Gage Workman in the fifth, while Kerry Carpenter scored on a wild pitch in the sixth after leading off with a double. In the seventh, Perez again tripled home Workman, who led off the inning with a walk. Lipcius lifted a fly ball and Perez tagged and scored for their final run in this route.

For the second time today Wenceel Perez hits an RBI triple to score Gage Workman(BB). Perez posted an .893 OPS in 55 games in High-A, and through 5 Double-A games his OPS is 1.008. @Greg_Gania on the call here. pic.twitter.com/uSoW1kTbUK — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 22, 2022

Perez: 2-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 3B, 2 SO

Lipcius: 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR

Carpenter: 2-5, R, RBI, 2 2B, 2 SO

Workman: 2-3, 3 R, 2B, BB, SO

Solbach (W, 1-4): 6.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 SO

Coming Up Next: Among less heralded Tigers prospect pitchers, RHP Austin Bergner (4-2, 2.41 ERA) has looked markedly improved and is having a really good year. He’ll take the mound on Wednesday night against RHP Justin Armbruester.

Cedar Rapids Kernels 2, West Michigan Whitecaps 1 (box)

The West Michigan Whitecaps fell to 30-34, fourth in the Midwest League East, despite a great outing from (#5 BYB) Ty Madden on Tuesday night. The offense couldn’t take advantage of four walks and managed one just one extra base hit.

Madden allowed just two singles across five innings of work. He allowed one walk and struck out five, touching 98 mph on his fastball along the way.

Ty Madden worked a perfect first for West Michigan. Fastball touched 98 MPH, and he finished off Aaron Sabato with this slider. pic.twitter.com/LLcJ6kRl2j — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 21, 2022

West Michigan opened the scoring in the top of the third when Corey Joyce walked to lead off the inning. Carlos Mendoza singled through the box to move Joyce to second, and Ben Malgeri dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Joyce to third. Daniel Cabrera walked to load the bases, and Trei Cruz lifted a sacrifice fly to center to bring Joyce home.

For a long while, it looked like that one run might hold up. Gio Arriera and Angel Reyes took over from Madden for a pair scoreless frames, but Bryce Tassin ultimately allowed a pair of runs in the eighth. The Whitecaps went down quickly in the top of the ninth, and that was all she wrote.

Alfonzo: 2-4, 2B

Madden: 5.0 IP, 0 R, 2 H, BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Keider Montero (3-2, 5.31 ERA) gets the ball on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins affiliate will start lefty Brent Headrick (6-2, 2.55 ERA).

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 3, Lakeland Flying Tigers 2 (box)

The Flying Tigers fell to 31-33 against the Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night. Lakeland managed plenty of baserunners, but couldn’t cash enough of them. They now hold the third spot in the Florida State League West division.

Wilkel Hernandez has had a shaky time returning from Tommy John surgery, but was better in this one, striking out five to one walk over five innings. He threw 49 of 68 pitches for strikes, allowing three runs, two earned.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, the Flying Tigers were down 3-0, but Esney Chacon singled in Justice Bigbie to get them on the board. Izaac Pacheco doubled with two outs in the seventh, but Cristian Santana lined out to shortstop. Manuel Sequera lined a solo shot to left in the eighth inning, his 10th home run of the year, but they couldn’t complete the comeback, going 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

De La Cruz, J: 2-3, BB, SO

Bigbie: 2-4, R

Sequera: 1-4, R, RBI, HR, SO

Hernandez (L, 2-4): 5.0 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 H, BB, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: Fort Myers sends RHP Travis Adams (4-2, 2.94 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday night. Lakeland has yet to announce.

Jose De La Cruz laser beam.



@sherricousin pic.twitter.com/ByJyNhUCcB — Detroit Tigers Minor League Tracker (@Tiger_Lifer) June 22, 2022

Franklin Perez update

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic Detroit wrote up some prospect notes from conversation with the Tigers’ new Vice-President of Player Development, Ryan Garko. There are quotes on Jackson Jobe, Colt Keith, Dillon Dingler, Cristian Santana, and much more. It doesn’t sound like they’re in much of a hurry to move Carpenter to Toledo, wanting to continue to develop his defense and positional versatility. Another key note, was that Franklin Perez, the long ago prize of the Justin Verlander trade with Houston, is pitching in the Florida Complex League, and according to Garko is sitting in the low 90’s. If things go well he’ll be able to move to the Florida State League and continue building himself back up.