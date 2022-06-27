Wenceel Perez homers in Erie romp

Scranton-Wilkes Barres RailRiders 8, Toledo Mud Hens 2 (box)

After losing two of the first three in this series, Scranton came back to take two of three over the weekend, winning 8-2 on Sunday to split the series.

Michael Pineda’s second rehab start didn’t go real well as the right-hander allowed two earned runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings of work. He threw 68 pitches, 42 for strikes, and one assumes he’s about to return to the Tigers’ rotation, despite the poor results in this one. Pineda allowed a solo shot in the first, while two singles and a wild pitch in the second led to the second run allowed.

Meanwhile, the offense only struck out five times, but could only muster four hits. They probably ran themselves out of a run in the first when Akil Baddoo walked but was thrown out trying to steal second base with one out. Daz Cameron, reinstalled from the COVID IL and optioned to Toledo again, followed with a bloop double, but Josh Lester struck out to end the threat.

The Hens finally got on the board in the seventh when Lester and Brendon Davis started the bottom half with singles. Kerry Carpenter smacked a line drive single to center to score Lester, while Davis scored from third moments later on a wild pitch. That was all they’d get.

Kerry Carpenter gets Toledo on the board in the 7th with this RBI single to the gap. pic.twitter.com/4cCgxAz9vr — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 26, 2022

Michael Mariot took over and pitched a clean fifth, but then melted down to allow four runs in four innings of work. Drew Carlton allowed two more in the top of the ninth, and this one was out of reach.

Carpenter: 1-3, RBI, BB

Baddoo: 0-2, 2 BB, CS

Pineda (L, 0-2): 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 SO

Coming Up Next: The Mud Hens welcome in the Louisville Bats starting Tuesday night.

Erie SeaWolves 12, Bowie Baysox 5 (box)

After taking the first three of this six-game set, Bowie bounced back on Friday and Saturday. However a huge day from the SeaWolves’ offense carried them to a series victory on Sunday.

The SeaWolves racked up 17 hits in this one. Wenceel Perez, Parker Meadows, and Quincy Nieporte all homered, with Perez’s two-run shot in the first kicking things off. The homer was his 10th on the season, and first since being promoted to Double-A. He also doubled in this one, as did catcher Dillon Dingler.

Wenceel Perez blasts his first Double-A homer. It was a 2-run shot to make it 5-0 Erie, and his 10th home run on the season. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/Z7H3FjYpa6 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 26, 2022

Wenceel Perez with an RBI double to the opposite field to score Gage Workman. Perez has 31 extra-base hits this season. His previous career best was 29. pic.twitter.com/6S4rwOwNDp — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 26, 2022

Markus Solbach wasn’t very good in his start, but he didn’t need to be, picking up a win with five innings of four run ball, three of them earned.

Perez; 2-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR. 2B, SO

Meadows: 3-4, 3 R, RBI, HR, BB

Dingler: 2-5, 3 RBI, 2B, SO

Lipcius: 2-5, R, RBI, SO

Coming Up Next: Erie welcomes in the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night.

West Michigan Whitecaps 4, Cedar Rapids Kernels 3 (F/10)(box)

The Whitecaps rallied to win in 10 innings on Sunday, splitting the series with the Kernels.

Ty Madden got the start and was fine despite some control issues for five innings, allowing just one hit against four strikeouts. The Whitecaps got on the board first in the second inning, when Bryant Packard singled to lead off, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single from Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza later led off the eighth with a walk and scored on a Jose King double to make it 2-0 ‘Caps.

Unfortunately, Gio Arriera allowed Cedar Rapids to tie it up with a two-run bottom of the eighth. A leadoff walk and a two-run shot did the damage, but the offense had more in the tank.

After a scoreless ninth, Mendoza singled the extra innings runner, Austin Murr, over to third and Ben Malgeri followed with an RBI double. That left Mendoza on third, where he later scored on a Daniel Cabrera sacrifice fly to give the Whitecaps a two-run cushion. Elvis Alvarado allowed a run in the bottom half, but held on for the save.

Mendoza: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SO

Packard: 2-4, R

Madden: 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: The Whitecaps will welcome in the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday for a six game set.

Five more solid innings for @tigers Prospect Ty Madden on Sunday afternoon for the @wmwhitecaps:



5 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

4 K



Fastball topped out at 97mph.



The outing completes an outstanding month of June:



25 IP, 12 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 27 K, 0.72 ERA pic.twitter.com/J3esYUux16 — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) June 26, 2022

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 2, Lakeland Flying Tigers 0 (Gm1)F/7)(box)

After rainouts on Friday and Saturday, the series only ended up with five games played, and Fort Myers won three to two, splitting Sunday’s doubleheader to take the set.

In game one, Jackson Jobe, still on a very short leash, allowed one run in two innings of work. The offense only managed two hits on the day. Not much to say.

Jobe (L, 1-2): 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 SO

Lakeland Flying Tigers 2, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 1 (Gm 2)(F/7)(box)

Carlos Pena gave the Flygers another strong outing in this one, spinning five innings of one run ball with four strikeouts. The offense was held scoreless until finally breaking through with single runs in the final two frames.

In the sixth, Mike Rothenberg led off with a single, and Daneurys De La Cruz walked. Esney Chacon singled to center with two outs, scoring Rothenberg from second.

In the seventh, Manuel Sequera was hit by a pitch with two outs. Rothenberg singled him to second, and Jose De La Cruz followed with a line drive walkoff single to center field to score him.

Rothenberg: 2-4, R, 2 SO

De La Cruz, D.: 1-2, BB

Pena: 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: The Flying Tigers travel to Clearwater to take on the Threshers this week starting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. EDT.