Get your “Greene Means Go” shirt from BreakingT!

It feels like Tigers’ fans have been waiting eons to see Riley Greene make his debut, and just when it seemed like we were going to get to see the future All-Star outfielder start the season in Detroit, he was sidelined by injury.

Well, now he’s in the big leagues, and he’s making some seriously impressive catches, and it has been a heck of a lot of fun to see him play at Comerica Park even when the rest of the season has been a bit of a dud.

Our friends over at BreakingT wasted no time putting together a t-shirt to celebrate his excited start to the 2022 season, and hopefully it’s the kind of player tee that will be wearable for many, many seasons to come.

And while we’re here, lets enjoy a few Greene highlights, shall we?

The Tigers dugout reaction to Riley Greene's first big league hit was awesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ugq69a8rYM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2022