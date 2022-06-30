Garrett Hill and Akil Baddoo lead Hens over Louisville

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Louisville Bats 3 (box)

The Hens made it two in a row over the Louisville Bats, the Cincinnati Reds affiliate, on Wednesday in Toledo.

Garrett Hill put together a really strong start in this one, spinning six innings of one run ball. He blanked them for four innings before leaking a run in the fifth and then coming back for a scoreless sixth. The Bats mustered three hits and three hits, while Hill struck out seven along the way. The right-hander continues to look like he may be an option for spot starts at the major league level if needed, though he’s not on the 40-man roster yet.

What an outing for Garrett Hill! He capped it off with this big strikeout to finish the 6th.



6 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 3 BB | 7 K #LetsGoHens | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/a6MBiiiVon — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) June 29, 2022

After the Bats scored in the top of the fifth, the Hens’ offense came right back with three in the bottom half to seize control for good. The rally erupted out of nowhere, as Akil Baddoo singled with two outs. The Bats went to their bullpen, and Baddoo stole second base. Daz Cameron followed with a double to left to score him, and then Brendon Davis and Josh Lester drew walks. Jamie Westbook singled to left to plate two runs, though he was caught between first and second on the play to end the inning.

Akil Baddoo uses his speed to beat out an infield single. He’s showing signs of returning to form as a catalyst. In his last 10 games he’s batting .289 with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 4 walks, and 4 steals. pic.twitter.com/Fdcw6Qhyq1 — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 29, 2022

From earlier…Daz Cameron doubled down the line to score Akil Baddoo (1B, SB) and tie the game. pic.twitter.com/5cyLtMwx3K — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 29, 2022

Zack Short added a solo shot, his seventh homer of the season, in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-1. Miguel Diaz allowed a run in the top of the eighth, but Josh Lester got that run back against old friend Buck Farmer, greeting him with his 12th homer of the year to lead off the half inning. Miguel Del Pozo allowed a run in the top of the ninth, but closed it out for his fourth save. Kerry Carpenter had his second multi-hit game in a row, acclimating well so far at the Triple-A level.

Baddoo: 3-4, R, SB

Lester: 3-3, R, RBI, HR, BB

Carpenter: 2-3, BB

Hill (W, 2-2): 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 SO

Coming Up Next: The Bats send RHP Randy Wynne (1-9, 5.14 ERA) to the mound on Thursday night. The Hens have not yet announced.

Akron RubberDucks 5, Erie SeaWolves 4 (box)

After a win on Tuesday, a late rally from Erie fell just short on Wednesday.

Wilmer Flores got the start, and was mostly good, throwing plenty of strikes and pitching pretty aggressively. However, in the third, a Wenceel Perez error and a single put two on with no outs. Flores bounced back with two strikeouts, but Micah Pries got to him for a three-run shot before he could escape the inning.

The SeaWolves actually scored first in this one. Andre Lipcius singled in the bottom of the first inning, advanced on a wild pickoff throw, and scored on a Parker Meadows single. Dillon Dingler doubled in Quincy Nieporte in the fourth to close the deficit to one run.

Billy Lescher allowed two runs in the sixth, and those proved the difference, though Dingler did launch his sixth home run, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the ninth to pull them within one, but that was as far as the rally got.

Dillon Dingler crushes this breaking ball to left-center for a 2-run blast. It’s his 6th home run of the season and it pulls Erie to within one run in the 9th. @Greg_Gania on the call. pic.twitter.com/eFjUmW6O9t — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 30, 2022

Dingler: 3-4, R, 3 RBI, HR, 2B

Lipcius: 2-4, R, 2B, SO

Flores (L, 3-2): 4.2 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 SO

Coming Up Next: RHP Reese Olson (4-4, 3.61 ERA) takes on RHP Luis Oviedo (0-2, 5.40 ERA) Thursday night.

West Michigan Whitecaps 14, Fort Wayne TinCaps 4 (box)

The Whitecaps’ offense blew away Fort Wayne on Wednesday to even the series at a game apiece. Much of it was self inflicted by the TinCaps, as the Whitecaps only collected six hits. They did draw nine walks, however.

Brett Hurter got the start and the lefty wasn’t very efficient, lasting just 3 2⁄ 3 innings while allowing three runs. He didn’t walk anyone, and struck out five, allowing five hits in the process. It just didn’t matter much as the Whitecaps scored four in the second, four in the fourth, and poured it on from there.

Daniel Cabrera blasts this one to right field for his 3rd home run with the Whitecaps and 4th overall this season. Give him 5 RBIs today. @wangler_nathan on the call. pic.twitter.com/8aBcA36SiI — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 30, 2022

Bryant Packard lines a 2-run triple over Fort Wayne right-fielder Olivier Basabe to put the Whitecaps up 8-3. pic.twitter.com/UzfYpy5Vaw — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) June 30, 2022

Cabrera: 4-5, 3 R, 6 RBI, HR

Packard: 1-5, 2 RBI, 3B, SO

Mendoza: 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB

Hurter: 3.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 5 SO

Coming Up Next: The Whitecaps haven’t announced a starter, while the TinCaps will send LHP Noel Vela (4-4, 3.04 ERA) to the mound on Thursday night.

Lakeland Flying Tigers 3, Clearwater Threshers 1 (box)

A big day from outfielder Esney Chacon helped power Lakeland to their second straight win over the Threshers on Wednesday.

Chacon singled with one out in the first, took third on a wild pickoff throw, and then scored on a wild pitch for Lakeland’s first run. In the third, Chacon doubled in Austin Schultz from first for the second run of the day.

After Garrett Burhenn threw three scoreless innings, Williander Moreno took over in the fourth and allowed a run, but cruised the rest of the way through his three innings of work, striking out four.

It was Chacon again the sixth as he led off the sixth with a walk. He moved to second on a passed ball, and to third on a Jose De La Cruz single. A wild pitch allowed Chacon to score the final run of the game.

Chacon: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B, BB

De La Cruz, J: 2-4

Schultz: 1-2, R, BB, SO

Coming Up Next: The Flying Tigers will look to make it three in a row on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. EDT.