Game 53: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (21-31) at New York Yankees (36-15)

Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium
SB Nation site: Pinstripe Alley
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA)

Game 53 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Brieske 36.0 14.1 9.0 6.70 -0.5
Severino 48.0 26.0 6.7 3.98 0.5

Game 53 Lineups

TIGERS YANKEES
TIGERS YANKEES
Willi Castro - RF Aaron Judge - CF
Jonathan Schoop - 2B Josh Donaldson - 3B
Harold Castro - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Javier Baez - SS Gleyber Torres - 2B
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Joey Gallo - RF
Kody Clemens - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
Tucker Barnhart - C Kyle Higashioka - C
Derek Hill - CF Aaron Hicks - LF

