Time/Place: 1:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium
SB Nation site: Pinstripe Alley
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: RHP Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA)
Game 53 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Brieske
|36.0
|14.1
|9.0
|6.70
|-0.5
|Severino
|48.0
|26.0
|6.7
|3.98
|0.5
Game 53 Lineups
|TIGERS
|YANKEES
|TIGERS
|YANKEES
|Willi Castro - RF
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Javier Baez - SS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Joey Gallo - RF
|Kody Clemens - LF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Tucker Barnhart - C
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Derek Hill - CF
|Aaron Hicks - LF
