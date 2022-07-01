Time/Place: 7:10 p.m. Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. RHP Brad Keller (2-9, 4.56 ERA)
Game 75 Pitching Matchup
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|Player
|IP
|K%
|BB%
|FIP
|fWAR
|TBD
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Keller
|79.0
|15.3
|7.8
|4.47
|0.6
Game 75 Lineups
|ROYALS
|TIGERS
|ROYALS
|TIGERS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Willi Castro - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Harold Castro - 3B
|MJ Melendez - C
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Kyle Isbel - RF
|Jonathan Schoop - 2B
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|Tucker Barnhart - C
