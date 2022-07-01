 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 75: Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.

By Fielder's Choice
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers (29-45) vs Kansas City Royals (27-47)

Time/Place: 7:10 p.m. Comerica Park
SB Nation Site: Royals Review
Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network
Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. RHP Brad Keller (2-9, 4.56 ERA)

Game 75 Pitching Matchup

Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR
TBD - - - - -
Keller 79.0 15.3 7.8 4.47 0.6

Game 75 Lineups

ROYALS TIGERS
ROYALS TIGERS
Whit Merrifield - 2B Riley Greene - CF
Andrew Benintendi - LF Willi Castro - RF
Bobby Witt - SS Javier Baez - SS
Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Miguel Cabrera - DH
Hunter Dozier - 1B Harold Castro - 3B
MJ Melendez - C Robbie Grossman - LF
Michael Taylor - CF Spencer Torkelson - 1B
Kyle Isbel - RF Jonathan Schoop - 2B
Nicky Lopez - 3B Tucker Barnhart - C

More From Bless You Boys

Loading comments...