Game 85 Preview: Tigers out to seize series from Sox

All good things must come to an end and no exception is given to the Detroit Tigers, whose six-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon when the Chicago White Sox blanked the visitors 8-0 in the third of a four-game weekend series. Rookie Garrett Hill got rocked in his second career start while the home team’s hurler Johhny Cueto threw back the clock with a vintage shutout performance. It was a tough way to see the fun come to an end but fortunately there are more games ahead.

The Motor City Kitties can start another winning streak on Sunday while also seizing the series from the ChiSox, and will try to do so behind a veteran journeyman who has done a perfectly fine job eating innings this year in between DFAs. The Windy City warriors, on the other hand, send an up-and-comer who has struggled a bit in his recent outings. Here is a quick look at what is on tap for this afternoon’s action.

Time/Place: 2:10 p.m., Guaranteed Rate Field

SB Nation site: South Side Sox

Media: Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Pitching Matchup: RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA)

Game 85 Pitching Matchup Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Player IP K% BB% FIP fWAR Hutchison 29.1 14.6 12.3 4.33 0.1 Kopech 72.2 28.8 11.7 4.37 0.8

Key Matchup: Clutch Hutch vs the Sox bats

Detroit’s Sunday hurler will make his fourth start of the 2022 season having held his own in the role so far. The last three appearances in which he started the game on the mound for the Tigers, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.93 ERA along with a 4.34 FIP over 13 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 14 hits and four walks with a single home run while striking out four. The Olde English D has won two of his three starts including his most recent outing in which he tossed five frames of two-run ball (one earned), allowing five hits and no walks while sending down a pair on strikes. If Hutchison can keep that up once again, the Tigers will be in a good position to close out the series win.